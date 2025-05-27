Photo by Samuel Branch/Unsplash

May 20: Omaha Human Rights Board looks ahead to historic mayoral transition

At its May meeting, Chair John Fox opened the session by congratulating Mayor-elect John Ewing, Omaha’s first Black mayor, while also commending outgoing Mayor Jean Stothert for her historic three terms. Human Rights and Relations Board (HRR) staff provided updates on department initiatives, including monthly Affinity Month displays and youth engagement grants. The department reported growing community engagement and the submission of a $20,000 grant application to support small businesses.

Board members discussed the implications of the upcoming administration change, expressing confidence in Ewing’s support for the board’s mission. Civil rights staff closed nine investigations in April, while restorative justice efforts continued with more active courtroom engagement. The board also celebrated community resources like The Furniture Project and emphasized the need for strategic planning around affordable housing and poverty elimination. These issues are expected to align with the new administration’s priorities.

The board approved an advisory letter for the incoming mayor and discussed the importance of maintaining diverse board representation, noting three open positions. They also scheduled their next meeting for June 17 at the Washington Branch Library in North Omaha, with hopes of welcoming Mayor-elect Ewing and new District 2 Councilmember LaVonya Goodwin. While long-term planning is paused during the transition, members reiterated the importance of staying engaged and responsive to the evolving needs of Omaha’s diverse communities.

Meeting documented by Melanie McLeod

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit documenters.org.

