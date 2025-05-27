May 20: Westside School Board Approves Major Pay Increases, Superintendent Contract Extension and Elementary Renovation Budget

At its latest meeting, the Westside Community Schools Board of Education approved a guaranteed maximum price for upcoming renovations at Westbrook Elementary, greenlit sweeping compensation increases for staff and extended Superintendent Mike Lucas’s contract through 2028. The board voted unanimously to set the Westbrook Elementary renovation budget, awarding Boyd Jones Construction the contract, with construction to occur only over the next four summers to minimize classroom disruptions.

The board also approved targeted wage increases for numerous employee groups, including instructional assistants, nutrition and transportation staff and health workers. Most groups will see wage increases ranging from 3% to 4%, with base pay increases to match. Administrator salaries will receive an average 3.19% base wage increase, and substitute classified employees will now earn rates equal to their permanent counterparts’ base pay.

Superintendent Mike Lucas received a contract extension through June 2028 with an annual salary of $270,232.85. Lucas thanked the board for its continued support.

Meeting documented by Will Ramsey

