May 21: Nebraska Land Surveyors Board reviews complaints, licensing and rule changes

The Nebraska Board of Examiners for Land Surveyors approved meeting minutes and more than $5,400 in April expense vouchers during its latest meeting while also discussing multiple professional complaints in executive session. After returning to open session, board members announced that no action would be taken on one complaint and that another would be tabled for additional review. The board also discussed improvements to its biennial license renewal process, including plans to make audit guidance available online through the renewal website.
Board members discussed possible updates to surveying rules and regulations tied to recent legislation, including debates surrounding standards for corner monuments and reference ties. Members noted ongoing challenges in reaching consensus among surveyors on how certain measurements and ties should be defined. The board later approved several land surveyor and surveyor-in-training applications, reviewed reports from a national licensing meeting that included discussion of artificial intelligence and deregulation efforts, and discussed concerns involving delays tied to surveying requirements in Washington County development projects.
Meeting documented by Journey McManus
Read full meeting notes here
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Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.