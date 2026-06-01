Photo by Leah Keinama

May 27: ACLU Mayoral Pardons Clinic helps residents navigate Omaha ordinance violations

A mayoral pardons clinic hosted by the ACLU of Nebraska at the Heartland Workers Center drew residents seeking help understanding whether past Omaha ordinance violations qualified for a pardon. Organized by Schmeeka Simpson, the clinic connected attendees with ACLU attorneys Jennifer Houlden, Carter Matt and Jamel Connor, along with law clerk Christopher Gomez, for one-on-one record reviews and assistance. Simpson said 16 people registered ahead of the event, but 10 learned they were not eligible for a mayoral pardon, highlighting confusion about which offenses qualify.

The evening operated as a working clinic, with attorneys reviewing individual records, explaining options and discussing whether other remedies might be available. Attendees shared concerns about how past offenses continued to affect employment opportunities, even in cases where records had been set aside. Conversations throughout the evening touched on offenses including disorderly conduct, DUI, vandalism and assault as participants waited with questions about how to move forward.

By 7:30 p.m., Simpson said 26 people had signed in, with additional chairs and tables brought in to accommodate attendees. Some participants waited with children as attorneys continued meeting with residents throughout the evening, and conversations were still underway when the event was scheduled to end at 8 p.m.

Meeting documented by Jeanie Mezger

Ready full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.

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