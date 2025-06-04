May 27: ODID preps for new mayor

At its May 27 meeting, the Omaha Downtown Improvement District (ODID) board prepared for a shift in city leadership, discussing key priorities to raise with incoming Mayor Ewing. Board members expressed concerns over downtown homelessness, enforcement of “good neighbor” and noise ordinances and public safety. Suggestions included forming a multidisciplinary task force and encouraging mayoral support for the streetcar project, which they view as vital to downtown density and revitalization.
The board also approved a new slate of executive officers and committee chairs for the 2025-2026 term and introduced representatives from Marriott, MECA and Union Pacific as new board members. Committee reports highlighted upcoming initiatives, including a June 8 “Clean Sweep” event, the expansion of art walks to increase weekday foot traffic and efforts to improve safety through increased summer patrols and alleyway lighting.
Public comments focused on downtown cleanliness, with suggestions to install more cigarette receptacles and trash bins to address ongoing litter issues. As the College World Series approaches, ODID leaders emphasized enhanced security and beautification efforts.
Meeting documented by Jeff French
Read full meeting notes here
Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit documenters.org.
Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.