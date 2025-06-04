May 27: ODID preps for new mayor

At its May 27 meeting, the Omaha Downtown Improvement District (ODID) board prepared for a shift in city leadership, discussing key priorities to raise with incoming Mayor Ewing. Board members expressed concerns over downtown homelessness, enforcement of “good neighbor” and noise ordinances and public safety. Suggestions included forming a multidisciplinary task force and encouraging mayoral support for the streetcar project, which they view as vital to downtown density and revitalization.

The board also approved a new slate of executive officers and committee chairs for the 2025-2026 term and introduced representatives from Marriott, MECA and Union Pacific as new board members. Committee reports highlighted upcoming initiatives, including a June 8 “Clean Sweep” event, the expansion of art walks to increase weekday foot traffic and efforts to improve safety through increased summer patrols and alleyway lighting.

Public comments focused on downtown cleanliness, with suggestions to install more cigarette receptacles and trash bins to address ongoing litter issues. As the College World Series approaches, ODID leaders emphasized enhanced security and beautification efforts.

Meeting documented by Jeff French

Read full meeting notes here