May 27: Planning Commission approves housing projects, historic designations and golf course access changes

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission approved multiple development proposals during its latest meeting, including an expansion of the Turbine Flats Planned Unit Development near downtown and the Azalealand affordable housing project proposed by NeighborWorks Lincoln. Commissioners heard concerns from residents about parking, traffic, accessibility and neighborhood character. The 84-unit Turbine Flats project was approved. The commission also approved plans for up to 20 homes in the Azalealand development after discussion about affordability, stormwater management, tree preservation and neighborhood engagement, with several commissioners praising the project’s outreach efforts.

Commissioners also approved a new access point for the Battle Run Golf Course and voted to designate 14 former neighborhood grocery store buildings as local historic landmarks. Supporters said the historic designation could help preserve unique pieces of Lincoln’s neighborhood history while providing flexibility for future redevelopment. The commission approved a special permit allowing expanded commercial and residential uses for a historic property near 17th and South streets. After debating whether to prohibit future vape shop uses at the site, commissioners rejected the restriction and approved the permit.

Meeting documented by Journey McManus

Read full meeting notes here