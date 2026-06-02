May 28: Metro Transit reports record April ridership, prepares expanded service for major events

The Regional Metropolitan Transit Authority of Omaha Board of Directors received updates on ridership, operations and upcoming service changes during its latest meeting. CEO Lauren Cencic reported 315,938 fixed-route trips in April, marking the highest April fixed-route ridership since 2015, including more than 57,000 ORBT rides, more than 60,000 K-12 student trips and more than 1,000 micro-flex trips. Cencic also highlighted Metro Transit’s recognition as Partner of the Year for its role in the Community Transportation Association of America Expo, updates on federal transportation funding discussions and planned service adjustments for College World Series visitors, including extended ORBT service and expanded transportation options near the stadium.

The board also heard public comments about accessibility, driver recognition and transit center design before receiving updates on staffing, operations and community outreach. Officials reported new hires, improved customer service call response times and more than 25,000 hours of fixed-route service in April. Board members discussed microtransit performance, fuel costs and grant-supported service expansion, while staff outlined upcoming communication efforts connected to the College World Series, Juneteenth events and a teen bus art initiative.

Meeting documented by Debbi Breeling

Read full meeting notes here