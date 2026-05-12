May 4: Lincoln City Council hears testimony on minimum wage ordinance

The Lincoln City Council approved a series of routine agenda and consent items, including a liquor license request for outdoor service at Pinnacle Bank Arena and Pinewood Bowl Theater. Council members also approved a disputed development proposal connected to the Willowmere Forest Estates Community Unit Plan following testimony from representatives of the Black Forest Homeowners’ Association and the developer regarding maintenance responsibilities for private roads connected to the project. Additional action items included approval of a software contract renewal for Lincoln Transportation and Utilities, creation of a new cybersecurity analyst employee classification and consideration of zoning language changes allowing existing residential structures to be converted into duplexes in certain districts.

The majority of the meeting focused on a proposed ordinance tied to Nebraska’s voter-approved minimum wage increase initiative. It was argued the ordinance would restore the original intent of the 2022 ballot measure after the passage of LB 258 altered provisions related to youth wages and future cost-of-living increases. More than two dozen residents, advocates, educators, business representatives, labor leaders and students testified, with most supporting the ordinance and emphasizing affordability concerns, inflation, worker equity and respect for voter-approved measures. Opponents raised concerns about increased labor costs, childcare affordability and potential impacts on small businesses and entry-level employment opportunities. Following extended public testimony and a brief recess, the council completed no additional major actions beyond unanimous approval of a separate agenda item.

Meeting documented by Journey McManus

Read full meeting notes here