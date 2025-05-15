May 6: Bellevue City Council hears economic update from Grow Sarpy

The Bellevue City Council passed all agenda items unanimously while spotlighting bicycle safety and local workforce development efforts. Mayor Rusty Hike accepted a proclamation declaring May 12-18 as “Bike Week” and May 21 as “The International Ride of Silence.” Bellevue Bicycle Club president Michael McGee emphasized the ride’s global reach and solemn mission to honor cyclists killed or injured in traffic incidents while raising awareness of road safety. Local riders will gather for the May 21 event, now in its 23rd year, at the Twin Creek trailhead.

Lisa Scheve, executive director of Grow Sarpy, gave a first quarter report on economic development. Scheve noted that activity is slightly down compared to last year due to economic uncertainty and tariffs, but said interest picked up in April. Scheve also highlighted a successful new “Trades Day” event that introduced nearly 100 high school juniors and seniors to careers in construction and skilled trades. Students explored hands-on demonstrations such as welding and backhoe operation, interacting directly with local unions, contractors and community college representatives.

The council approved a temporary waiver of sidewalk construction for Bellevue University after initial concerns about pedestrian access and ADA compliance. Councilman Don Preister voiced strong reservations about issuing repeated waivers, especially near busy areas like the public library, but ultimately supported the measure after further discussion. The meeting adjourned promptly at 6:52 p.m., with all other motions passing without public comment or debate.

Meeting documented by Elizabeth Delaquess

Read full meeting notes here