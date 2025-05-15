May 6: Douglas County Commissioners approve property tax plans amid rising home values

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners approved a range of routine items and had deeper discussions on property taxes and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in county departments. The meeting began with the Board of Equalization voting 5-0 to approve vehicle tax exemptions recommended by the treasurer. The consent agenda also passed unanimously with no discussion, covering purchases for road maintenance and infrastructure adjustments.

A major portion of the meeting focused on property assessments, as Michael Goodwillie, the county’s assessor and register of deeds, reported that Omaha’s residential property values have doubled over the past decade. Property value notices will be mailed this month, with public protests open throughout June. Goodwillie predicted a continued 7% rise into 2025 and described Omaha as a “hot market,” largely immune to extreme fluctuations seen in other regions. He also noted a shift in the housing landscape, with apartment rentals rising and single-family home sales declining. Commissioners raised concerns about apartment vacancy data and emphasized the importance of public awareness about the appeals process.

In a more contentious 4-1 vote, the board approved guidelines for AI use in Douglas County departments. Commissioner Chris Rodgers said the policy had been developed collaboratively with DOT Comm and IT staff, but Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh requested a two-week delay to allow for public input and expert testimony. The motion to delay failed, with Commissioner Mike Friend arguing that AI is already embedded in existing systems. Earlier in the meeting, the board also celebrated the 50th anniversary of Together Omaha and welcomed international fellows from the Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative program. The meeting concluded with an executive session on pending litigation.

Meeting documented by Vince Furlong

Read full meeting notes here