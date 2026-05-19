May 7: Blackstone BID board discusses late-night safety and streetcar impacts

The Blackstone Business Improvement District board reviewed recent public safety incidents in the district, including a late-night assault outside a bar and a reported terroristic threat involving a driver carrying a baseball bat. The Omaha Police Department said officers are investigating the incidents and noted that additional security measures, including possible mounted patrols, are being considered for the area. Board members also discussed staffing challenges for off-duty police assignments and concerns about late-night loitering after bar closing. Additional discussion focused on food truck operations and pedestrian safety concerns amid ongoing streetcar construction.

Board members also received updates on infrastructure and event planning, including completion of sewer replacement work on Turner Boulevard and continued planning related to the streetcar project. Officials discussed pedestrian congestion near bars, temporary walkway infrastructure and the need to plan for longer construction timelines. Organizers reported strong turnout for Mula’s recent block party, citing Placer AI data estimating approximately 15,000 visits even though there was limited parking. Upcoming events including Second Saturdays, weekly June programming, Farnamfest and Blackstone Fall Fest were also discussed. The board raised concerns about trash receptacle maintenance, parking garage navigation and towing issues during special events.

Meeting documented by Timothy Melcher

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