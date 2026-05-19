Photo by Leah Keinama

May 7: Blackstone BID board discusses late-night safety and streetcar impacts

The Blackstone Business Improvement District board reviewed recent public safety incidents in the district, including a late-night assault outside a bar and a reported terroristic threat involving a driver carrying a baseball bat. The Omaha Police Department said officers are investigating the incidents and noted that additional security measures, including possible mounted patrols, are being considered for the area. Board members also discussed staffing challenges for off-duty police assignments and concerns about late-night loitering after bar closing. Additional discussion focused on food truck operations and pedestrian safety concerns amid ongoing streetcar construction.

Board members also received updates on infrastructure and event planning, including completion of sewer replacement work on Turner Boulevard and continued planning related to the streetcar project. Officials discussed pedestrian congestion near bars, temporary walkway infrastructure and the need to plan for longer construction timelines. Organizers reported strong turnout for Mula’s recent block party, citing Placer AI data estimating approximately 15,000 visits even though there was limited parking. Upcoming events including Second Saturdays, weekly June programming, Farnamfest and Blackstone Fall Fest were also discussed. The board raised concerns about trash receptacle maintenance, parking garage navigation and towing issues during special events.

Meeting documented by Timothy Melcher

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.

Leave a Reply