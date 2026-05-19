May 7: Omaha Inland Port Authority board reviews development strategy, community partnerships and housing plans

The Omaha Inland Port Authority board received updates on ongoing development efforts including reported progress on contracts, expansion from two anticipated business development sites to four or more and continued focus on diversifying tenants to reduce reliance on large anchor businesses. Board members discussed project financing, employment expectations and community benefits agreements tied to the development, while Executive Director Garry Clark highlighted recent momentum surrounding strategic planning, housing initiatives, property acquisition efforts and the rollout of the authority’s Impact Fund. Officials said the fund could expand to $1.5 million in available lending support, with individual loans capped at $50,000. The board also heard updates on potential multimodal transportation initiatives, including exploration of a future barge transportation grant opportunity.

The meeting also included presentations from Julian Young Innovation Hub and Omaha 100 regarding workforce development, entrepreneurship, technical assistance and housing initiatives focused on North Omaha. Officials later debated a proposed community advisory survey contract after concerns were raised about community representation, outside consultants and transparency in the selection process. The board unanimously approved a housing partnership proposal involving Front Porch Investments and Lehr Development Group. Public commenters repeatedly requested greater transparency regarding spending, project metrics and community involvement throughout the meeting, which concluded after an executive session and committee updates.

Meeting documented by Daniel de Riancho

Read full meeting notes here