Photo by Jesse Duering/Unsplash

May 7: Omaha Inland Port Authority board reviews development strategy, community partnerships and housing plans

The Omaha Inland Port Authority board received updates on ongoing development efforts including reported progress on contracts, expansion from two anticipated business development sites to four or more and continued focus on diversifying tenants to reduce reliance on large anchor businesses. Board members discussed project financing, employment expectations and community benefits agreements tied to the development, while Executive Director Garry Clark highlighted recent momentum surrounding strategic planning, housing initiatives, property acquisition efforts and the rollout of the authority’s Impact Fund. Officials said the fund could expand to $1.5 million in available lending support, with individual loans capped at $50,000. The board also heard updates on potential multimodal transportation initiatives, including exploration of a future barge transportation grant opportunity.

The meeting also included presentations from Julian Young Innovation Hub and Omaha 100 regarding workforce development, entrepreneurship, technical assistance and housing initiatives focused on North Omaha. Officials later debated a proposed community advisory survey contract after concerns were raised about community representation, outside consultants and transparency in the selection process. The board unanimously approved a housing partnership proposal involving Front Porch Investments and Lehr Development Group. Public commenters repeatedly requested greater transparency regarding spending, project metrics and community involvement throughout the meeting, which concluded after an executive session and committee updates.

Meeting documented by Daniel de Riancho

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.

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