Nebraska’s cities are built for cars. These young activists want to change that.

With their target in sight, the guerrillas parked and climbed out of the pickup truck.

Moving decisively, the two men lowered the tailgate and hauled the critical cargo across the street, dropping it on a sidewalk in midtown Omaha.

Their mission complete, they dusted off their hands and drove away, leaving a homemade baby blue bench at a barren bus stop.

The small act of “tactical urbanism,” done without explicit permission from the city, serves a big goal: Make car-centric Omaha friendlier for pedestrians, cyclists and public transit users.

The guerrillas — actually a med student and an IT professional — are members of a local chapter of Strong Towns, a Minnesota-based nonprofit dedicated to revamping urban areas and reversing decades of suburban-centered development.

Through a mix of local government engagement and light guerrilla tactics, the group focuses on incremental changes to improve pedestrian safety and give the city a stronger sense of place, said AJ Moellenbeck, the Omaha chapter’s co-founder.

About 25 miles north, like-minded activists in Blair established the state’s first Strong Towns affiliate to tackle similar issues in the city of 8,000. Lincoln and Kearney also have chapters.

They’ve got plenty of work to do, says Julie Harris, director of Bike Walk Nebraska. Many Nebraska cities were redesigned for the almighty automobile after World War II.

In Omaha, leaders aided suburban sprawl by creating fast-moving highways and one-way streets to carry car commuters to and from work. For some, city streets have proven dangerous: Cars have hit nearly 700 pedestrians, killing 33, in the last five years.

The city’s lack of progress in moving on from these generations-old priorities — in improving an Omahan’s ability to walk places — has driven the famed author of urbanism’s playbook to boycott speaking again in Omaha.

In towns like Blair, Harris said, transportation officials have long prioritized commercial truck traffic over pedestrians and cyclists, setting up for devastating collisions.

But in the past year, the groups have lobbied their local leaders and claimed some small wins. A curb extension to benefit pedestrians in Omaha’s Little Bohemia. New crossing signs and bollards to slow cars at several Blair intersections near a school.

That’s the power of Strong Towns, said Blair chapter founder Jake Loftis: getting everyday citizens to advocate for the changes they’d like to see.

“Instead of waiting around for somebody from the outside to come save us, we’re going to do everything we can do right now,” Loftis said.

A Blair city employee installs a vertical yield sign at a crosswalk near Blair’s Arbor Park Elementary School after city officials approved a pedestrian safety pilot program. Photo by Jeremy Turley/Flatwater Free Press Jack Cicin, left, and Noah Mahlberg carry a homemade wooden bench to a bus stop in midtown Omaha in June. Their group, Strong Towns, aims to improve access to public transit. Photo by Jeremy Turley/Flatwater Free Press

The Blair pitch project

The walk sign flickered on, briefly allowing pedestrians to interrupt the heavy flow of 18-wheelers on Blair’s Washington Street.

Loftis was waiting under a tent on the other side, flagging down passersby on their way to Gateway to the West Days, an annual summer festival. He and fellow volunteers explained over the deafening growl of truck engines that they were taking a survey.

The volunteers handed their neighbors pushpins and asked them to stick them on a city map at intersections most in need of pedestrian protections.

A semi-truck zooms by a mural on Washington Street painted by Blair artist and Strong Towns member Angie Schroder. Photo by Jeremy Turley/Flatwater Free Press

At survey’s end, 74 pins poked out of the crossing at 19th and Washington streets — far more than any other intersection. Five years earlier, a turning semi-truck hit and killed 11-year-old Jaycoby Estrada there as he rode his bike to school.

The tragedy spotlighted a fundamental problem: Washington Street, the main road through downtown Blair, is the nexus of two busy U.S. highways.

While visiting Blair after the boy’s death, Harris recalls finding that “an autobahn of trucks” — more than 2,000 per day, per a state tally — was choking the life out of downtown.

Loftis had spent years wishing Blair were more walkable, but in 2023, he decided to do something and organized a Strong Towns meeting.

Fixing Blair’s fatal flaw — the trucks on main street — requires state action, but making city roads safer for pedestrians can start small, Loftis said.

“If the trucks were gone tomorrow, there would still be a lot of work to do,” Loftis said.

Alternate route A bypass that opened last year was projected to reduce traffic on Blair’s main street by 22%, but big rigs are still a common sight downtown. Nebraska Department of Transportation staff have spoken with local leaders about turning over ownership of Washington Street from the state to the city, said NDOT spokesman Jay Omar. It’s a lengthy process, but it would allow for future traffic reduction measures, he said. Meanwhile, the agency is trying to get more drivers to use the new bypass, having recently placed “alternate truck route” signs and notified GPS providers of the route’s existence, Omar said.

Using the results of the 2024 survey, Loftis and fellow activist Brian Knudtson asked the Blair City Council to add bollards, painted crosswalks and signs to slow traffic near schools and parks.

Earlier this summer, Loftis and Knudtson got what they had long waited for. The City Council unanimously approved a pilot program to make pedestrian-friendly adjustments at three intersections identified by Strong Towns.

Knowing that kids crossing the street will be a bit safer is a major win, Loftis said, but the real challenge of driving a mindset shift at city hall remains. Trying out paint and bollards at an intersection is low stakes and doesn’t require red tape-covered engineering reviews, he said.

“They’re in a status quo of how we do things here, and we’re asking for something that is different that they’re actually very capable of,” he said.

One-way traffic

It happened so fast: One minute, Noah Mahlberg was walking to work. The next, he was wrenched to the ground. He had just become one of 155 pedestrians hit by a car in Omaha that year, according to a state count.

The crushing collision broke his wrist but strengthened his resolve to push for better walkability and public transit in the city. Now, he chairs the local Strong Towns chapter.

The challenge of altering Omaha’s car-oriented layout is daunting. As in many American cities, officials recentered the urban core around car commuters and stamped out public transit starting in the 1940s.

The day walking died At dawn on Aug. 8, 1954, downtown Omaha’s primary routes became one-way streets as city leaders sought to speed up rush-hour traffic. Walkability advocates say the still-intact one-way system deters foot travel and hinders businesses.

On a single day in 1954, the city converted 15 downtown arteries, including Dodge, Farnam and Harney streets, into one-way streets to speed rush-hour traffic. The following year, Mayor Johnny Rosenblatt and city leaders killed off the remnants of a once-extensive streetcar system.

Since then, car culture has continued to permeate the political will of decisionmakers at the expense of walkability and bikeability, Harris said.

Last year, 94% of Omaha commuters got to work in a car, truck or van, while less than 4% walked or used public transportation, according to a Flatwater Free Press analysis of 2023 U.S. Census estimates.

Jeff Speck, a Massachusetts-based urban planner who authored the 2012 book “Walkable City,” said Omaha is the only city in the country where he has opted to “boycott” giving lectures after seeing no visible impact from his first two visits.

“Life is short, and I go where I think I can make the most impact, or at least some impact,” Speck said in an email.

Omaha has “good bones” with “a pre-war small-block downtown core,” Speck said in an email, but far too many multi-lane one-ways that are “designed like a highway to welcome highway speeds.” That setup makes street life unlikely, he said.

Restoring two-way travel on downtown streets has been proven to reduce the speed of cars, making them safer and more inviting to pedestrians, Speck said. It also would boost businesses by increasing their visibility to potential customers, he said.

Mayor John Ewing said in a statement that he’s all for making Omaha more navigable by foot and bike, noting that the downtown-to-midtown streetcar “should help reduce our reliance on car traffic.”

Ewing added that he’s hopeful the city can add enhanced bike lanes. Downtown Omaha’s only protected bike lane was eliminated last year to make room for streetcar construction, but city leaders said a revamped bikeway will be completed in 2028.

Strong Towns’ first gain in Omaha came last year when the city’s public works department agreed to carry out the group’s idea to create curb extensions at an intersection in Little Bohemia, allowing pedestrians to see around parked cars before crossing.

City Traffic Engineer Jeff Riesselman said the group’s activism is generally in line with the public Vision Zero initiative to reduce traffic deaths, but changes to traffic control, like curb extensions, must be reviewed by a transportation professional.

Strong Towns member Noah Mahlberg wipes off a homemade bench to be placed at a bus stop in midtown Omaha. Photo by Jeremy Turley/Flatwater Free Press

The guerrilla bench-building project drew inspiration from the work publicized on social media by other activists, including the Chattanooga Urbanist Society.

“It’s a place for people to sit while they’re waiting for the bus, and if you have a place to sit, you’re more likely to want to stop at that stop,” Moellenbeck said.

The group distributed five benches this summer, though a few have since gone missing. (City and Metro Transit officials said their agencies did not remove them.)

The parks department, which oversees the city’s bus bench contract, doesn’t necessarily oppose entities putting benches at stops, said contracts manager Steve Slater. A spokeswoman for Metro Transit declined to comment.

Metro board member Clarice Dombeck backs the project and helped prepare benches with about 15 other volunteers in June. The activists are setting an example for the city and Metro, she said.

“We shouldn’t be asking for permission to do anything,” Dombeck said. “We should just do what we feel and know as community members is best.”

Cultivating a more dense and interconnected urban core is good for place-making, for public safety, Moellenbeck said — and also a sensible dollars-and-cents approach.

Omaha’s westward growth over the last 75 years, for example, has burdened the city with a huge amount of costly-to-maintain public infrastructure, he said.

“I do buy in completely to the idea that we can’t pay for what we’ve built,” Moellenbeck said. “Eventually, it’s going to catch up with us.”

Parking lot of dreams

Blair transplant Angie Schroder knew she lived in a good town with hardworking people and plenty of business activity.

But she felt downtown needed a spark — something public art could help solve.

After Loftis found her on social media, Strong Towns connected Schroder with the mayor and coached her on making a proposal to the City Council for sprawling murals along Washington Street.

Strong Towns Blair helped local artist Angie Schroder garner public support for creating an art alley in downtown. Photo by Jeremy Turley/Flatwater Free Press

Schroder’s pitch won over local leaders. In the last year, a drab parking lot has been transformed into the Blair Art Alley and Pocket Park, complete with six murals, string lights and pollinator plants. There are plans to add sculptures and more murals next year.

The lot is a public space with personality that pedestrians can enjoy year-round, Schroder said, but it’s also more than that.

“It brings a sense of pride,” said Schroder, who became a dedicated Strong Towns member after the group helped her actualize the vision.

On Oct. 2, the venue will host a first-of-its-kind night market featuring local vendors, a beer garden and a s’mores bar.

The project proves that places can get better when people take ownership of their town and engage with their local government, Loftis said.

“The art alley is a parking lot, but it looks like clearly somebody cares about this place,” Loftis said. “It just communicates that it’s worth caring about.”