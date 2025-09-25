New documentary places Omaha at the center of discussion on America’s division

When filmmaker Nick Beaulieu set out to make his first documentary, he wanted to understand an apparent contradiction in his hometown — “a tale of two Omahans.”

How, he wondered, could the city bill itself as one of the top middle-class cities in America while Black Omahans continued to face disproportionately bad outcomes?

“It just felt like such a disconnect,” he said. “To me, it was the biggest story in our city.”

But Beaulieu soon found himself exploring a disconnect even closer to home, one that likely feels familiar in households across the country: the growing rift between family members on opposite sides of the American political divide.

Those dual story lines — one of persistent racial inequalities and the other of family friction rooted in politics — resulted in “My Omaha,” a documentary that is gaining national attention for deftly exploring the incendiary place in which America finds itself.

The film will make its Omaha premiere Oct. 14 at Film Streams, a venue that holds a special significance for Beaulieu and “My Omaha.”

While working at Film Streams as a college intern, Beaulieu saw “A Time for Burning” for the first time. The Civil Rights-era documentary about racial division in Omaha left a profound impact on Beaulieu, who grew up in a conservative west Omaha household.

“It changed everything for me politically,” said Beaulieu, who at the time was studying journalism at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. “I became obsessed with this movie …”

Beaulieu got involved with Movement in Omaha for Racial Equity (MORE) before spending the summer of 2015 traveling the U.S., which ultimately opened the door to a gig producing PBS American Portrait segments on Omaha subjects. It gave him the confidence that he could cut it in the industry.

“That experience is what rolled right into what turned out to be ‘My Omaha,’” he said. “I just didn’t know it was going to take eight years or more to make the film.”

In 2016, he set out to document the city’s growing racial justice movement, spurred by a spate of high-profile police killings of Black and brown men in the U.S. He filmed the Empowerment Network’s State of North Omaha and First United Methodist Church table talk forums. Four years later, he filmed the protests in the wake of George Floyd’s murder.

Persistent racial disparities often surfaced to the forefront of the protests. The poverty rate for Black households in Omaha is roughly 13 percentage points higher than the rate for white residents, according to a recent state-commissioned poverty elimination plan. Black Omahans also face persistently higher unemployment and a dramatically lower rate of homeownership. And, as the Flatwater Free Press reported earlier this year, Omaha has among the nation’s highest infant mortality rates for babies born to Black moms.

“What really motivated me to start the movie was trying to understand how two things could exist at the same time,” Beaulieu said of the disparities and Omaha’s image as a strong middle- class city.

“I could never understand why people were able to embrace the second part of that while completely ignoring the first.”

“A Time for Burning” featured a charismatic young Black activist who served as the film’s social conscience: Ernie Chambers. Beaulieu found a similar character who served as his guide while making a film of more modern burning times: Omaha activist Leo Louis II, the former Malcolm X Memorial Foundation board chair.

Omaha activist Leo Louis II acts as a guide for navigating Omaha’s rising social justice movement in the documentary “My Omaha.” Filmmaker Nick Beaulieu called Louis a charismatic leader. “It’s a real testament to his character that he’s not sold out or done any form of self-interest. He genuinely does put the people and the community first.” Photo courtesy of Nick Beaulieu

Louis was skeptical when Beaulieu first asked if he could follow him with his camera.

“A lot of people come and exploit the community by filming whatever tragedy or struggle people are going through, and then they disappear,” Louis said. “They go off and talk about their story without involving the people in the community. Nick said his intention is to bring the city together through this work.”

Beaulieu soon found that effort extending to his personal life as he set out to resolve a widening rift between himself and his conservative father, Randy Beaulieu. The elder Beaulieu agreed to sit for a series of conversations with his son.

The intimate, sometimes painful interactions — interposed with sweet home movies Randy shot of Nick while growing up — show that even in the presence of love, it can be hard finding common ground.

Those efforts took on urgency after Randy Beaulieu received a terminal cancer diagnosis. He died Sept. 2, 2020, at the age of 59.

“I felt like my dad was tremendously vulnerable to open himself up the way he did and to be totally transparent about his beliefs,” Beaulieu said. “I felt the pressure as the storyteller to make it fair and accurate and compelling.”

Beaulieu appears to have accomplished that mission based on one of the more meta moments in the film. We see Beaulieu talking with “A Time for Burning” director Bill Jersey, who tells the younger filmmaker that he shouldn’t expect to move his father from fundamentalist beliefs. Jersey then watches footage of the two Beaulieus embracing, even as their differences remain.

Nick Beaulieu (left) interviews Bill Jersey, director of “A Time for Burning.” Jersey’s film about racial division in Omaha in the 1960s heavily influenced Beaulieu’s documentary “My Omaha.” Photo courtesy of Nick Beaulieu

“When you’re seeing me and Bill Jersey sitting in his living room watching clips of interviews I did with my father and Bill says, ‘You’ve done it, that’s all I need to know, that’s what I was waiting for,’ he basically gives me closure,” Beaulieu said. “He actually helps me see who I am in relation to my story, which is really a beautiful and poetic thing that happens.”

Jersey also helped Beaulieu come to a hard realization: Often, there’s no grand truth or revelation to attain through this kind of work.

“When you start to get invested in caring about these issues, you realize after some time how long it takes for things to change,” Beaulieu said. “It was important for me to understand it’s really not about trying to find the absolute truth and then rest on that but that the real power comes from always looking for it, continuing to seek it, to stay open-minded, to challenge yourself.”

Jersey and his film’s influence on “My Omaha” runs throughout the film. Much of “A Time for Burning” focuses on Augustana Lutheran Church and its struggle to accept interracial fellowship, which forces a break among the church’s parishioners. Beaulieu zeroed in on First United Methodist Church, which was hosting dialogues over America’s unfinished business of racism.

“I felt like here’s another church 50 years later having the same conversations. … I wanted to see the then and now of these two stories. I felt at that time that (the) church was having some of the most dynamic conversations involving white people when it came to racial justice.”

Filmmaker Nick Beaulieu (left) and Omaha activist Leo Louis II chat during the making of “My Omaha.” Photo courtesy of Nick Beaulieu

Despite his initial skepticism, Louis said he is proud to be part of the film. Omaha, partially due to its location in the heart of the country and its cultural middle ground, is very much a pivot point for America’s ongoing efforts to grapple with race, he said.

“The most important thing this film offers is letting people know they’re not alone in questioning their identity or the identity of this country, that we all can begin the process of soul-searching,” Louis said. “That can bring us together as a country.”

But, he added, some audiences will undoubtedly be averse to the change the film aims to bring about.

The film’s power comes from its transparency, said former First United Methodist pastor Cynthia Lindenmeyer, who served as another guide for Beaulieu in the film. Rather than focus on “who is right,” the film reveals how important it is to dialogue and invest in relationships.

“The film emphasizes that disagreement must not translate into avoidance, but the opposite, fully engaging in conversation,” Lindenmeyer said.

A young Nick Beaulieu (left) with his father, Randy. Footage from some of the home movies Randy made of his son appears in the documentary “My Omaha.” Photo courtesy of Nick Beaulieu

Beaulieu is quick to note the help he received with his directorial debut. That includes funding — local, state and national grants helped finance the film.

The most rewarding response has come from people who said the film motivated them to reach out to a friend or family member from whom they have become estranged.

“It means a lot to know the film has moved people to take that kind of action,” Beaulieu said.