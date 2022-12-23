Nitrate help in your area: Find your NRD, learn about its resources

Little Blue NRD

What resources (funds, free testing, etc.) are available in your area for individuals who want to test their water for nitrate?

Little Blue NRD offers free testing of nitrates in our in-office lab. Though not a state certified lab, results, when compared to state certified lab results, are very comparable and we have high confidence that the results are accurate.

Is this different for individuals on their own private well versus on a neighborhood well or city water?

Little Blue is happy to test any well, but our focus is primarily on private well owners. We would recommend that a municipal well be tested by the State lab, or another state certified lab. Outside of Little Blue’s in-office lab, ServiTech lab in Hastings and Ward lab in Kearney are two state certified labs that Little Blue recommends for the public to have their water tested.

What resources (funds, education, etc.) are available in your area for individuals who have found high nitrate levels in their water?

Little Blue NRD doesn’t currently have direct funds to offer individuals with high nitrates, but we are actively promoting NDEE’s Reverse Osmosis (RO) funding, which will be available in 2023. (The NRD also included lots of program information, which is available online here.) Regarding education, we offer training to producers aimed at individuals who farm in high nitrate areas.This training is required for individuals in two of our high nitrate areas the Little Blue NRD shares with neighboring NRDs, while training is encouraged for operators who farm solely within the boundaries of Little Blue NRD. Little Blue attempts to have robust social media posts and other outreach efforts that educate and address high nitrates. “Know Your Well” is a high school focused program that NRDs across the state take part in and are currently trying to get running again after a hiatus due to the pandemic. For more information regarding this program, reach out to Austin Hill at ahill@papionrd.org.

Who at your NRD should an individual contact for more information about resources available related to water testing and/or addressing high nitrate levels in their water?

Tyler Goeschel, Assistant Manager, Little Blue Natural Resources District: tgoeschel@littlebluenrd.org, 402-984-3131