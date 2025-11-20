Nov. 10: Elkhorn School Board hears calls for expanded music staffing and reviews audit

The Elkhorn Public Schools Board of Education heard a series of public comments focused largely on expanding music instruction, including requests to hire an assistant vocal music director at Elkhorn North High School due to rapid program growth. Parents explained a 151% increase in choir participation since the school opened and voiced concerns about supervision and teacher workload. Another parent and student advocated for adding a districtwide strings program.

Board members also recognized recent district achievements, including 57 students named to All State music ensembles and 11 schools ranked in the top 10 for their grade levels by U.S. News & World Report. The board approved all consent agenda items and several staffing changes unanimously.

An audit presentation highlighted rising per-pupil costs due to increased building valuations and low enrollment growth, as well as shifts in state funding and higher reimbursements for special education. The meeting concluded with an update on ongoing construction projects, including storm shelter progress.

Meeting documented by Elisabeth Kahanic-Johnson

