Nov. 10: Elkhorn School Board hears calls for expanded music staffing and reviews audit

The Elkhorn Public Schools Board of Education heard a series of public comments focused largely on expanding music instruction, including requests to hire an assistant vocal music director at Elkhorn North High School due to rapid program growth. Parents explained a 151% increase in choir participation since the school opened and voiced concerns about supervision and teacher workload. Another parent and student advocated for adding a districtwide strings program.
Board members also recognized recent district achievements, including 57 students named to All State music ensembles and 11 schools ranked in the top 10 for their grade levels by U.S. News & World Report. The board approved all consent agenda items and several staffing changes unanimously.
An audit presentation highlighted rising per-pupil costs due to increased building valuations and low enrollment growth, as well as shifts in state funding and higher reimbursements for special education. The meeting concluded with an update on ongoing construction projects, including storm shelter progress.
Meeting documented by Elisabeth Kahanic-Johnson
Read full meeting notes here
Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.
Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.