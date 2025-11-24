Nov. 13: Nebraska Board of Pardons grants few approvals in lengthy session

The Nebraska Board of Pardons reviewed 44 applications for commutations, reprieves and license revocations, along with 36 pardon requests during its latest meeting, ultimately granting seven pardons. Grouped denials moved quickly as the board unanimously rejected all eight applicants seeking commutations and all initial applicants in the first pardon groups. Testimony was not permitted for applicants in Groups E, F, or G.

In the cases where testimony was allowed, most applicants were denied after board members questioned past criminal conduct, personal accountability and the degree of remorse shown. Several applicants spoke about addiction, recovery programs and rebuilding their lives, but Gov. Jim Pillen, Attorney General Mike Hilgers and Secretary of State Robert Evnen repeatedly cited concerns over criminal histories, lack of clarity in testimony or insufficient time passed. A recurring theme in the board’s questioning centered on responsibility for harm caused, particularly in cases involving drugs, domestic violence or long gaps in sobriety.

A handful of applicants received pardons or restoration of rights. The board approved pardons for Robert Corio, Tracey Curtis (whose approval also restored gun rights) and John Faulkner, who operates transitional housing and is 24 years sober. They also restored gun rights to Peggy Gonzalez, who had previously been pardoned. Later, the board approved David Groller’s application by a 2-1 vote after extensive discussion of his decades-old car theft and subsequent DUIs. When Evnen left mid-meeting due to illness, Pillen and Hilgers continued and tabled cases where they could not agree.

Other applicants, ranging from individuals with decades-old offenses to those seeking pardons related to domestic violence, drug activity or forgery, were denied following pointed questioning. There were emotional moments throughout the session, including testimony from family members, discussions of addiction and recovery and one applicant’s spouse breaking down in tears after a denial.

Meeting documented by Jeanie Mezger

Read full meeting notes here