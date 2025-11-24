Nov. 18: Douglas County commissioners receive extensive Corrections report before power outage cuts meeting short

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners began with the Board of Equalization, where members unanimously approved minutes and set a Dec. 2 hearing date for certified assessment corrections. Multiple church-related assessment cases were delayed to allow representatives an opportunity to speak. The board also convened the Noxious Weed Control Authority and the Board of Corrections, approving routine minutes and special assessments before hearing a monthly report from Corrections Director Mike Myers on staffing levels, population trends, treatment programs and medical and mental health activity.

Myers reported that the department is operating under budget with overtime costs declining. He highlighted ongoing audits and detailed admissions, average daily population and program participation. Myers noted that 66% of those incarcerated were minorities and 18% were experiencing homelessness. Commissioners questioned him about staffing levels, detainee populations and medical specialty appointments. At 9:35 a.m., a building-wide power outage forced the board to recess; with power still out after several minutes, members adjourned the Corrections meeting and shifted to the regular Board of Commissioners meeting.

When the Board of Commissioners reconvened at 10:48 a.m., members approved minutes, claims and a broad consent agenda, including a cost-sharing agreement for a riverboat purchase between the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Papio NRD, funded partly through forfeiture dollars. Several presentations and reports were postponed to Dec. 2 due to the outage, including an update on the county’s General Assistance Department and the October Youth Center detention report. The meeting adjourned at 10:50 a.m.

Meeting documented by Lissette Aliaga Linares

Read full meeting notes here