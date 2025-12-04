Nov. 24: Ralston School Board approves superintendent contract at November meeting

During the Ralston Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Jason Buckingham highlighted a sharp decrease in school funding from local property taxes during his report, noting that statewide local contributions have fallen to a 10-year low of $2.01 billion, which is about $600 million less than last year. District enrollment is steady, according to Assistant Superintendent Sara Zabrowski-Gates. Ralston soon will take action on implementing its Phase II bond project timeline.

Board members approved district calendars for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 school years, selecting the versions previously discussed rather than drafts with additional paid-day changes. They also voted 6-0 to replace a snow-removal vehicle, approve the superintendent’s evaluation and finalize Buckingham’s contract, which sets his salary at $231,063 for 2026-27, rising to $245,135 by 2028-29. Earlier in the meeting, representatives from Glow Church thanked the district for supporting the Sneakers 4 Students event, and the Ralston Schools Foundation reported on its recent meeting.

Meeting documented by Will Ramsey

Read full meeting notes here