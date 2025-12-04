Nov. 24: Ralston School Board approves superintendent contract at November meeting

During the Ralston Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Jason Buckingham highlighted a sharp decrease in school funding from local property taxes during his report, noting that statewide local contributions have fallen to a 10-year low of $2.01 billion, which is about $600 million less than last year. District enrollment is steady, according to Assistant Superintendent Sara Zabrowski-Gates. Ralston soon will take action on implementing its Phase II bond project timeline.
Board members approved district calendars for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 school years, selecting the versions previously discussed rather than drafts with additional paid-day changes. They also voted 6-0 to replace a snow-removal vehicle, approve the superintendent’s evaluation and finalize Buckingham’s contract, which sets his salary at $231,063 for 2026-27, rising to $245,135 by 2028-29. Earlier in the meeting, representatives from Glow Church thanked the district for supporting the Sneakers 4 Students event, and the Ralston Schools Foundation reported on its recent meeting.
Meeting documented by Will Ramsey
Read full meeting notes here
Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.
