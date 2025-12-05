Nov. 25: Omaha City Council advances major stadium and park projects

The Omaha City Council began their meeting with recognitions, including awards to local restaurants for their service during COVID-19 and a proclamation celebrating the Omaha Public Library’s 50th anniversary. Council members also welcomed students from Marian High School before moving through routine items like liquor licenses and consent agenda approvals, which all passed unanimously.

The council largely focused on two major development proposals: a professional soccer stadium in northeast downtown and the Tranquility Park Improvement Project. Representatives for Union Omaha outlined plans for a $400 million mixed-use district anchored by a 6,500-seat stadium projected to open in 2028. The project includes 500 apartments and retail. The project relies on a state turnback tax incentive and drew strong support from the council even though there are public concerns about financing risk. Discussion of the Tranquility Park project emphasized its role in expanding youth athletic facilities, improving park access and attracting regional tournaments. Council members framed both projects as transformative investments in Omaha’s future, and each passed 7-0.

The council approved the creation of a crisis support specialist position for the police and fire departments, heard public debate over adopting the 2023 National Electrical Code and continued work on several labor and redevelopment ordinances. Members also considered objections to a proposed $65 million bond for Tranquility Park as well as a request to delay demolition of a long-blighted property on M Street, ultimately voting in favor of demolition.

Meeting documented by Melanie McLeod

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.

