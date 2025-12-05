Nov. 25: Omaha City Council advances major stadium and park projects

The Omaha City Council began their meeting with recognitions, including awards to local restaurants for their service during COVID-19 and a proclamation celebrating the Omaha Public Library’s 50th anniversary. Council members also welcomed students from Marian High School before moving through routine items like liquor licenses and consent agenda approvals, which all passed unanimously.

The council largely focused on two major development proposals: a professional soccer stadium in northeast downtown and the Tranquility Park Improvement Project. Representatives for Union Omaha outlined plans for a $400 million mixed-use district anchored by a 6,500-seat stadium projected to open in 2028. The project includes 500 apartments and retail. The project relies on a state turnback tax incentive and drew strong support from the council even though there are public concerns about financing risk. Discussion of the Tranquility Park project emphasized its role in expanding youth athletic facilities, improving park access and attracting regional tournaments. Council members framed both projects as transformative investments in Omaha’s future, and each passed 7-0.

The council approved the creation of a crisis support specialist position for the police and fire departments, heard public debate over adopting the 2023 National Electrical Code and continued work on several labor and redevelopment ordinances. Members also considered objections to a proposed $65 million bond for Tranquility Park as well as a request to delay demolition of a long-blighted property on M Street, ultimately voting in favor of demolition.

Meeting documented by Melanie McLeod

