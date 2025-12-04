Nov. 25 – Sarpy County commissioners review tax-exemption dispute

The Sarpy County Board of Equalization opened its meeting with a quick session focused on two denied tax-exemption requests involving property formerly owned by the Eastern Nebraska Human Services Agency. Commissioners Gary Mixan and Jim Warren asked the county’s legal staff why state law requires new owners to assume a full year of taxes even when purchasing tax-exempt property midyear. They called the outcome “unjust” and a potential legislative priority. Assessor Dan Pittman emphasized that buyers must understand tax implications before purchase and noted that commercial proration is a matter of negotiation rather than statute. With no public comment and no further action needed, the Board of Equalization meeting adjourned after 11 minutes.

Immediately after, the Board of Commissioners convened and approved its consent agenda, including reappointments to the Sarpy County Planning Commission. Commissioners highlighted the recent ribbon cutting for the Sheriff’s Office West Precinct. The board then turned to planning and zoning items concerning the proposed Buffalo Springs subdivision northeast of 168th Street and Buffalo Road. Following three public hearings, commissioners unanimously approved rezoning, preliminary and final plats and a subdivision agreement with John B. Wiese Family Farms, LLC, which includes a $6,000 utility connection fee.

Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp

Read full meeting notes here