Nov. 25 – Sarpy County commissioners review tax-exemption dispute

The Sarpy County Board of Equalization opened its meeting with a quick session focused on two denied tax-exemption requests involving property formerly owned by the Eastern Nebraska Human Services Agency. Commissioners Gary Mixan and Jim Warren asked the county’s legal staff why state law requires new owners to assume a full year of taxes even when purchasing tax-exempt property midyear. They called the outcome “unjust” and a potential legislative priority. Assessor Dan Pittman emphasized that buyers must understand tax implications before purchase and noted that commercial proration is a matter of negotiation rather than statute. With no public comment and no further action needed, the Board of Equalization meeting adjourned after 11 minutes.

Immediately after, the Board of Commissioners convened and approved its consent agenda, including reappointments to the Sarpy County Planning Commission. Commissioners highlighted the recent ribbon cutting for the Sheriff’s Office West Precinct. The board then turned to planning and zoning items concerning the proposed Buffalo Springs subdivision northeast of 168th Street and Buffalo Road. Following three public hearings, commissioners unanimously approved rezoning, preliminary and final plats and a subdivision agreement with John B. Wiese Family Farms, LLC, which includes a $6,000 utility connection fee.

Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.

