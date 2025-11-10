Nov. 3: OPS board discusses food insecurity, teacher safety and book challenges

The Omaha Public Schools Board of Education began with financial updates and the approval of a motion to excuse two absent members. Superintendent Matthew Ray presented the September 2025 financial report. The board discussion focused heavily on student food insecurity amid expected federal SNAP funding cuts. Board member Bri Full emphasized the need to protect access to free and reduced-price meals for the roughly 75% of OPS students who rely on them, especially those in refugee and foster care programs. Full plans to introduce a proposal next month to secure food funding through the 2025-26 school year.

During the public comment period, OPS Dual Language Program Director Hannah Paredes was recognized for receiving the Medallón de Oro (Medal of Gold) from the U.S. branch of the International Spanish Academies, sponsored by the government of Spain. Several teachers then addressed the board with workplace concerns. Kathy Poehling urged the creation of clearer policies to protect educators from student aggression. Anna Peters requested flexibility in the district’s bereavement leave policy.Community members also voiced divided opinions on books available in OPS libraries. Michelle Rogers and Michaela Kazor read excerpts from “Flamers” and “This Book is Gay,” urging their removal. Mary Lincoln defended students’ rights to access materials on sexuality and identity, concluding her remarks with, “Free people read freely.” The board entered closed session at 6:52 p.m.

Meeting documented by Jeff French

By Omaha Documenters

By Leah Keinama

