Nov. 4: Omaha City Council advances Little Bohemia redevelopment and addresses food relief and public safety

The Omaha City Council discussed a range of community issues, beginning with updates on food assistance during the ongoing federal government shutdown. Council member LaVonya Goodwin reported that 8% of Omaha families depend on SNAP benefits, which have been suspended, and announced that the city has donated over 8,000 pounds of food and raised $200,000 through an emergency relief fund. She also thanked CHI Health and Goodwill Industries for supporting the city’s 13 community center drop-off sites. Council President Danny Begley shared a personal fire safety reminder after a close call over the weekend and encouraged residents to visit Omaha-fire.org to request free smoke detectors.

Much of the meeting centered on a proposed redevelopment in the Little Bohemia neighborhood. Developer Tom McClay presented plans for 154 new residential units as part of the Old Town Village project, emphasizing the restoration of four historic buildings dating back to the early 1900s. The project seeks Tax Increment Financing (TIF) and has gone through six public hearings in four months. Supporters, including local business owner Caroline McBride, praised the project’s potential, while opponents raised concerns about parking shortages and neighborhood accessibility. Several residents, including Dave Hempel and Shawn Kolterman, submitted parking studies, petitions and photos showing overcrowded streets. Others urged the council to delay approval until a new parking and walkability study could be completed. Despite the opposition, the council voted 7-0 to approve the project.

Additional development proposals, including Zlata Husa Plat and Greco Plat, also received unanimous approval, along with a series of planning ordinances and resolutions. Council members discussed the balance between historic preservation, parking and affordable housing, with Goodwin emphasizing the need for transit-oriented planning and council member Pete Festersen voicing support for urban growth. Toward the end of the meeting, the council approved updates to the city’s ordinance on residential chickens, limiting residents to 10 hens per parcel and prohibiting roosters within city limits, to reduce noise complaints while maintaining animal welfare standards.

Meeting documented by Melanie McLeod

Read full meeting notes here