Nov. 5: MUD reviews 2026 budget priorities and infrastructure

The Metropolitan Utilities District Board of Directors reviewed ongoing capital projects, property acquisitions and preliminary 2026 budget plans. Chief Financial Officer Steve Dickas reported that while the district budgeted for $149 million in water bonds this year, none were issued. That funding will carry forward into 2026 to support major infrastructure projects, including two new water reservoirs. The board discussed the district’s continued effort to address rising water main breaks (432 so far this year) and the long-term strategy to replace older mains with stronger, joint-free materials.

Directors also approved moving forward with the purchase of three properties on North 28th Avenue to expand the safety buffer around the Florence Water Treatment Plant, which stores chlorine and other critical chemicals. The purchase will close in 2026 pending due diligence. During the meeting, staff confirmed that the lead service line replacement program remains on schedule to replace 650 lines this year at an estimated cost of $6.5 million, partly funded through a $40 million zero-interest state loan and federal grants.

In committee updates, Gas Operations Vice President Jim Knight reported that natural gas prices have risen due to export demand, though rate caps and prepayment agreements will help protect customers. MUD’s advance payment for winter gas supply saved $14 million this year and is expected to save $16 million in 2026. The district’s next gas rate increase from Northern Natural Gas will take effect Jan. 1, but officials said it will have little impact on customers.

Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.

Leave a Reply

Sign up today

Every Friday, we write and deliver a free email newsletter that includes all our stories and the best news from around the state — award-winning investigations, deeply-reported stories, and uplifting features that connect Nebraskans no matter where you live.

The next chapter in Nebraska news, delivered free to your inbox.