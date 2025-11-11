Nov. 7: North Saddle Creek BID reviews delayed streetscape project, holiday lighting and snow removal plans

The North Saddle Creek Business Improvement District board addressed ongoing projects and upcoming priorities, focusing heavily on the district’s streetscape construction, which is behind schedule. The design is 90% complete, but members noted delays in implementation and unresolved issues like missing parking spaces near one business. Chair Josh Hannum said he plans to arrange a walking tour with City of Omaha officials to assess progress and determine adjustments. Landscaping maintenance was also discussed, with members weighing options like partnering with the Dundee BID for water access or investing in their own system.

The board also revisited holiday lighting plans for 2025, budgeted at $10,000. Members discussed whether to buy or rent decorations and whether to light every pole or only half. Board secretary Molly Kliment-Jenkins will continue discussions with Jordan Brothers contractors to refine the proposal.

Meeting documented by Vince Furlong

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.

Leave a Reply

Sign up today

Every Friday, we write and deliver a free email newsletter that includes all our stories and the best news from around the state — award-winning investigations, deeply-reported stories, and uplifting features that connect Nebraskans no matter where you live.

The next chapter in Nebraska news, delivered free to your inbox.