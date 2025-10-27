Oct. 13: Elkhorn School Board hears request for additional band staff and celebrates student achievements

The Elkhorn Board of Education began with student council updates highlighting recent accomplishments in sports, music and academics. During public comment, Elkhorn High School band booster president Cassandra DeStefano requested an assistant band director be added to school staff, sharing that the program has 108 students and currently only one director managing multiple ensembles. She compared the situation to other metro schools with smaller programs and more staff, saying additional support would help all students progress.

Two Elkhorn High seniors, Sophia Stone and Afra Majumder, spoke about their leadership roles in the Nebraska Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) program. They discussed their goals to increase membership, partnerships and career exploration opportunities across the state while continuing community service efforts like toy and clothing drives.

The district also celebrated major achievements, including Hillrise Elementary being named a 2025 Blue Ribbon School and 20 students recognized as National Merit Semifinalists. Elkhorn North graduate Mason Miller was named a 2025 U.S. Presidential Scholar, one of only three from Nebraska, and teacher John Bacus received the Nebraska School Activities Association’s “Above and Beyond” award.

Meeting documented by Elisabeth Kahanic-Johnson

Read full meeting notes here