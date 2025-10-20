Oct 13: Ralston Board of Education celebrates softball team’s state bid and reviews budget and equity goals

The Ralston Board of Education met Monday evening, opening with a celebration of good news across the district, including the high school softball team’s first trip to the state tournament in 11 years. Superintendent reports also highlighted successful alumni and fall festival events that each drew more than 600 attendees, and noted that police and fire personnel would participate in a send-off for the softball team that is going to Hastings.

District finances were reported to be in strong condition, with solid balances in the bond, building and activity funds. The depreciation fund may be used to support districtwide technology upgrades to reach a one-to-one student-to-device ratio. The board also heard updates on cybersecurity measures, equity in the distribution of district funds and ongoing school improvement efforts focused on attendance and reading.

Board members unanimously approved an $85,929 agreement with The New Teacher Project for literacy and professional development services, funded by a state grant. Discussion also included potential updates to district policies on teacher mentoring, concussion awareness and quorum rules. The meeting ended after an executive session to discuss contract negotiations.

Meeting documented by Michelle DePauw

