Oct. 14: Douglas County commissioners review PTSD study, recognize local achievements and approve election office expansion

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners meeting began with the Board of Equalization approving corrections to property assessments and tax exemptions before adjourning. During the commissioners’ session, the board approved minutes, claims and a consent agenda including contracts, lease amendments and grant signatures. Commissioners also recognized Douglas County Corrections employee Matthew Macaitis for 20 years of service and the Omaha Bar Association for its 150th anniversary. The board welcomed 23 international students from the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Young Southeast Asian Leaders Initiative, who shared their civic engagement goals in such areas as women’s empowerment, climate action and literacy.

A large portion of the meeting centered on a presentation by Omni Inventive Care on community violence and PTSD in North Omaha, funded through Legislative Bill 1412. Dr. William Reay of Omni Behavioral Health reported that about 20% of surveyed residents showed symptoms consistent with PTSD, with exposure to gun violence, inequality and mistrust of law enforcement cited as common factors. Commissioners questioned the study’s methodology, funding and recommendations. Reay emphasized the need for coordinated, effective trauma response services. Members of the public, including community leaders and residents, urged accountability and proactive approaches to addressing violence and trauma in Omaha neighborhoods.

Later in the meeting, the board discussed a proposal to expand the Douglas County Election Commission office to accommodate staff and comply with ADA requirements. Commissioner Brian Kruse explained that the $375,000 project would improve public access and transparency as election activity has increased with early and mail-in voting. Commissioners reaffirmed their confidence in the integrity of county elections after public comments alleged past fraud.

