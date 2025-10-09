Oct. 2: Omaha Housing Authority discusses tenant concerns and government shutdown impacts

The Omaha Housing Authority Board met at Highland Tower, where residents raised concerns about building security, public access to agency contacts and the potential effects of a federal government shutdown. One resident said she felt unsafe due to relaxed security measures involving tenant badges, while another urged the agency to ensure staff contact information is publicly available.

During the meeting, Chief Executive Officer Jennifer Taylor presented an audit summary before the board discussed how to respond to possible visits from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at housing sites. Commissioners emphasized the need for a clear policy to protect tenant privacy and prepare staff for potential encounters. Taylor said the authority’s properties have strong camera coverage and that the legal department would review applicable procedures.

The board approved a range of resolutions, including contract renewals for snow removal, HVAC services and employee benefits, which are projected to save about $100,000 despite a 7% cost increase. Members also adopted the 2026 annual plan and five-year plan through 2030, extended property and liability coverage and addressed how a prolonged federal shutdown could affect housing vouchers and funding past November. HUD operations remain paused during the shutdown.

Meeting documented by Melanie McLeod

