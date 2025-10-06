Photo by Andrew Seaman/Unsplash

Oct. 2: Omaha Port Authority discusses grant plans and staffing additions

The Omaha Inland Port Authority board approved a budget amendment 8-0 at its recent meeting, making possible two new staff positions in 2025 and 2026 — a real estate and development specialist and a community engagement specialist. Executive Director Garry Clark noted a projected increase in interest income from OIPA’s bank holdings. Public attendee Cheryl Weston asked for a clearer timeline for both staffing and revenue plans.

Clark also proposed the creation of two new grant initiatives: OIPA Entrepreneurship Grants, totaling about $1.5 million, and OIPA Homes Grants, estimated between $1.5 million and $3 million. He said he was not seeking funding approval yet but rather permission to design the programs, which aim to support small business growth and housing rehabilitation. Board members discussed how the grants should be administered, with some favoring community-led management and others suggesting a revolving loan fund model. No vote was recorded on the proposal.

Additional updates included a recommendation from the Finance Committee to allow Clark to approve payments up to $25,000 without prior board approval, ongoing discussions about interest income handling with the State Treasurer’s Office and plans to vote on updated bylaws next month. The Community Advisory Committee reported strong attendance at its recent public meeting and requested more evening board meetings to improve access. Discussion also covered development plans for the Airport Business Park, with officials confirming that no heavy manufacturing is planned and that community input will be sought at an Oct. 14 meeting. The board meeting adjourned at 10:52 a.m.

Meeting documented by Vince Furlong

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.

