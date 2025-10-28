Oct. 20: Omaha Streetcar Authority approves engineering contracts as construction nears start

The Omaha Streetcar Authority met on Oct. 20, to review project updates and approve contract amendments ahead of rail construction, which is still on schedule to begin in January. Interim Director Rick Gustafson reported that all contracts have been authorized, vehicle delivery is on track and proposals for construction oversight have been narrowed to three firms, with a final decision expected Nov. 5.

During the financial report, Noddle noted $8 million in expenditures for the month, higher than initial projections, as contracts continue to be executed. The board is preparing a proposed 2026 expenditure budget for future capital authorizations. Board members approved multiple resolutions authorizing amendments to professional services agreements, including $6.99 million for Alfred Benesch & Co. for construction engineering, $6.76 million for Jacobs Project Management Co. for third-party oversight of mainline construction and $6.53 million for HDR Engineering, Inc. for final design engineering services.

The board also approved reimbursement of $400,296.86 to the Metropolitan Utilities District for relocating natural gas lines to accommodate the streetcar route and a $741,724.68 change order with Sampson Construction Co. for modifications to the vehicle maintenance facility. Officials reported smoother invoicing processes and confirmed that spending is proceeding as planned.

Meeting documented by Melanie McLeod

