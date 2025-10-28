Oct. 20: Omaha Streetcar Authority approves engineering contracts as construction nears start

The Omaha Streetcar Authority met on Oct. 20, to review project updates and approve contract amendments ahead of rail construction, which is still on schedule to begin in January. Interim Director Rick Gustafson reported that all contracts have been authorized, vehicle delivery is on track and proposals for construction oversight have been narrowed to three firms, with a final decision expected Nov. 5. 

During the financial report, Noddle noted $8 million in expenditures for the month, higher than initial projections, as contracts continue to be executed. The board is preparing a proposed 2026 expenditure budget for future capital authorizations. Board members approved multiple resolutions authorizing amendments to professional services agreements, including $6.99 million for Alfred Benesch & Co. for construction engineering, $6.76 million for Jacobs Project Management Co. for third-party oversight of mainline construction and $6.53 million for HDR Engineering, Inc. for final design engineering services.

The board also approved reimbursement of $400,296.86 to the Metropolitan Utilities District for relocating natural gas lines to accommodate the streetcar route and a $741,724.68 change order with Sampson Construction Co. for modifications to the vehicle maintenance facility. Officials reported smoother invoicing processes and confirmed that spending is proceeding as planned.

Meeting documented by Melanie McLeod

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.

Leave a Reply

Sign up today

Every Friday, we write and deliver a free email newsletter that includes all our stories and the best news from around the state — award-winning investigations, deeply-reported stories, and uplifting features that connect Nebraskans no matter where you live.

The next chapter in Nebraska news, delivered free to your inbox.