Oct. 21: Sarpy County commissioners review jail staffing and facility updates

The Sarpy County Board of Equalization and Board of Corrections had a brief session focused on facility maintenance, planning matters and jail operations. Chair Don Klug called the Board of Equalization meeting to order at 3 p.m. No public comments were made before commissioners approved the consent agenda, which included a $12,300 change order for floor drain replacements at the Public Works Shop in Gretna and a growth management plan exception for Ablaze House of Prayer, Inc., located at 11501 Fairview Road.

Following the Board of Equalization, commissioners convened as the Board of Corrections at 3:03 p.m. Corrections Director Jo Martin presented the quarterly jail report, announcing that five new hires are set to begin in November, which will bring the Sarpy County Correctional Center to full staffing. Martin reported an average inmate population of 170 with an average stay of 21 days. The jail currently houses 22 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees, with the potential for additional placements in the future. Detainees complete Sarpy County charges before being transferred for federal processing.

After adjourning the corrections meeting at 3:39 p.m., commissioners recessed for a scheduled tour of the Sarpy County Correctional Center.

Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp

