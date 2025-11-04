Oct. 28: Douglas County commissioners approve tax levy correction and jail reforms

Douglas County commissioners addressed a range of fiscal, correctional and administrative topics. During the Board of Equalization meeting, members approved minutes from the Oct. 14 session and scheduled a hearing on certified assessment corrections for Nov. 4. Clerk and Comptroller Dan Esch reported on a delinquent personal property tax case that was resolved after the owner corrected an earlier filing. Commissioners also approved a resolution correcting a clerical error in the Fremont Public Schools levy, adjusting the rate from 1.065885% to 1.064464% for the 2025–26 fiscal year. All motions passed unanimously.

As the Board of Corrections, commissioners heard a quarterly update from Director of Corrections Michael Myers, who reported that the department is still under budget and is 99% staffed despite employee attrition. Myers highlighted reentry and community corrections programs that have saved the county an estimated $683,400 in detention costs. He also discussed the rollout of the Tactical Athlete Program, which focuses on de-escalation and physical control with minimal pain compliance. Six minor staff injuries occurred during training, none resulting in missed work. Commissioners discussed data reporting improvements, outside detainee housing and new staffing procedures for attorney and clergy visits. The meeting adjourned at 9:48 a.m. 

In the regular Board of Commissioners session, members approved agenda items including property tax refunds, contracts related to the Douglas County Health Department and revised funding for the Stop Violence Against Women Act. Commissioner Chris Rodgers noted federal reductions in WIC pass-through funding for the fiscal year. The board also honored Marlo Ibarra, a 24-year employee of the Douglas County Health Center, on her retirement. During a public hearing, commissioners approved an ordinance allowing golf carts within SID 578 (Westbury Creek) after waiving the three-readings requirement. Routine finance and personnel reports were accepted without discussion, and the meeting adjourned at 9:54 a.m.

Meeting documented by Jeff French

Read full meeting notes here

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.

By Leah Keinama

Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.

