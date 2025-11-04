Oct. 28: Douglas County commissioners approve tax levy correction and jail reforms

Douglas County commissioners addressed a range of fiscal, correctional and administrative topics. During the Board of Equalization meeting, members approved minutes from the Oct. 14 session and scheduled a hearing on certified assessment corrections for Nov. 4. Clerk and Comptroller Dan Esch reported on a delinquent personal property tax case that was resolved after the owner corrected an earlier filing. Commissioners also approved a resolution correcting a clerical error in the Fremont Public Schools levy, adjusting the rate from 1.065885% to 1.064464% for the 2025–26 fiscal year. All motions passed unanimously.

As the Board of Corrections, commissioners heard a quarterly update from Director of Corrections Michael Myers, who reported that the department is still under budget and is 99% staffed despite employee attrition. Myers highlighted reentry and community corrections programs that have saved the county an estimated $683,400 in detention costs. He also discussed the rollout of the Tactical Athlete Program, which focuses on de-escalation and physical control with minimal pain compliance. Six minor staff injuries occurred during training, none resulting in missed work. Commissioners discussed data reporting improvements, outside detainee housing and new staffing procedures for attorney and clergy visits. The meeting adjourned at 9:48 a.m.

In the regular Board of Commissioners session, members approved agenda items including property tax refunds, contracts related to the Douglas County Health Department and revised funding for the Stop Violence Against Women Act. Commissioner Chris Rodgers noted federal reductions in WIC pass-through funding for the fiscal year. The board also honored Marlo Ibarra, a 24-year employee of the Douglas County Health Center, on her retirement. During a public hearing, commissioners approved an ordinance allowing golf carts within SID 578 (Westbury Creek) after waiving the three-readings requirement. Routine finance and personnel reports were accepted without discussion, and the meeting adjourned at 9:54 a.m.

Meeting documented by Jeff French

