Oct. 28: Omaha City Council approves sports complex contract, liquor licenses and snow removal oversight

The Omaha City Council addressed a range of development, licensing and infrastructure issues while acknowledging the ongoing federal government shutdown’s local impact. Council President Pete Festersen opened the meeting by addressing the shutdown and announcing preparations for upcoming Veterans Day events at Memorial Park. The council unanimously approved two liquor license applications as well as plats for the McGill Industrial Park and Ida Grove developments outside city limits.

Most resolutions focused on snow removal contracts and accountability measures. Council member Aimee Melton reminded residents of the ordinance requiring sidewalks to be cleared within 24 hours of snowfall and emphasized neighborly assistance before reporting violations. She explained that the city hires temporary inspectors after storms to verify contractor performance, costing between $10,000 and $20,000 per storm but saving taxpayer money by preventing overbilling. Those contracts were approved 7-0.

The council also approved an ordinance authorizing a construction agreement with Kiewit Building Group for the Tranquility Park Sports Complex, a $50 million project funded through lease-purchase bonds and anticipated revenue streams such as event income, hotel tax turnbacks and legislative partnerships. Parks officials and finance staff estimated that the facility’s 12 planned fields and four additional graded sites could generate more than $100 million in revenue over 20 years and attract regional and national sports events. The project is expected to be completed by summer 2027. Other approved measures included police air support training contracts, a funding transfer for community recreation and a violence intervention agreement with the Nebraska Medical Center.

Meeting documented by Lissette Aliaga Linares

Read full meeting notes here