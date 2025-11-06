Oct. 31: Benson BID reviews budget, street fixtures, and holiday plans

The Benson Business Improvement District met Oct. 31 to review its year-to-date financials and begin planning for the 2026 budget, which totals $88,406.42. Board member Christian Buckler reported that expenses remain on track, with roughly $31,000 left in the 2025 budget. He said some unexpected costs, such as replacing damaged trash cans and other infrastructure, are being factored into next year’s budget.

Board members also talked about replacing or repairing additional trash and recycling bins and coordinating with the city to approve installations. Plans are in motion to update holiday lighting and banners, and the board is reviewing options for decorative wraps on newly installed bollards. Landscaping updates included addressing dead trees near the community garden, exploring costs for maintaining community beds and confirming that mowing contracts will remain unchanged next year.

During community updates, members discussed upcoming local food drives organized through Benson High School and the Benson Creative District. Other topics included concerns about the condition of a local gas station, which board members plan to address with the property owner. The next meeting will be held Dec. 19 and will include final approval of the 2026 budget.

Meeting documented by Carly Rozeboom

