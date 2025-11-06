Oct. 31: Benson BID reviews budget, street fixtures, and holiday plans

The Benson Business Improvement District met Oct. 31 to review its year-to-date financials and begin planning for the 2026 budget, which totals $88,406.42. Board member Christian Buckler reported that expenses remain on track, with roughly $31,000 left in the 2025 budget. He said some unexpected costs, such as replacing damaged trash cans and other infrastructure, are being factored into next year’s budget.
Board members also talked about replacing or repairing additional trash and recycling bins and coordinating with the city to approve installations. Plans are in motion to update holiday lighting and banners, and the board is reviewing options for decorative wraps on newly installed bollards. Landscaping updates included addressing dead trees near the community garden, exploring costs for maintaining community beds and confirming that mowing contracts will remain unchanged next year.
During community updates, members discussed upcoming local food drives organized through Benson High School and the Benson Creative District. Other topics included concerns about the condition of a local gas station, which board members plan to address with the property owner. The next meeting will be held Dec. 19 and will include final approval of the 2026 budget.
Meeting documented by Carly Rozeboom
Read full meeting notes here
Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit flatwaterfreepress.org/documenters.
Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.