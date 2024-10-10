Oct. 4: MAPA Regional Planning Advisory Committee

Bruce Fountain provided an overview of the Corridor 84 redevelopment project, highlighting the area’s economic decline after the closure of major retailers in the early 2000s. He discussed how community feedback led to the initiation of the “Vision 84” planning effort in 2009, which aimed to diversify land uses and foster a sense of community by repurposing spaces, including converting a local golf course into a public park.

Fountain outlined the successful public-private partnership between La Vista and City+Ventures, resulting in The Astro Theater. This venue can accommodate up to 2,400 guests indoors and 5,500 outdoors, hosting various performances for the Omaha metro area. The city contributed by constructing necessary infrastructure, while the developer retained ownership of the venue and surrounding spaces. Next steps for the 84th Street project include implementing streetscape features, such as curved paths and green spaces, alongside future park enhancements that will introduce a pool, educational paths and a civic lawn.

Cale Brodersen, La Vista’s associate city planner, presented the active mobility plan, aimed at enhancing access to sidewalks and trails throughout the region. This plan resulted from outreach to over 80 organizations and will categorize proposals into short-, near-, and long-term projects. Short-term projects will focus on creating bike lane connections within the city. During the Q&A session, Fountain addressed various inquiries, including challenges in developing The Astro and the city’s ownership of certain facilities. The committee concluded with updates from other committees on upcoming initiatives, such as discussions on solid waste management, a housing study for refugees, and the city’s climate action and resilience plan.

Meeting documented by Marcus Chaffee

Read full meeting notes here