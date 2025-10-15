Photo by Andrew Seaman/Unsplash

Oct. 6: Bellevue School Board celebrates award, reviews enrollment and military family support

The Bellevue Public Schools Board of Education met Monday evening, beginning with recognition from Superintendent Jeff Rippe for receiving the 2025 Best of Bellevue: Best Employer Award in the “More Than 25 Employees” category. Rippe credited the board’s “support and dedication” for earning the honor. The board approved its consent agenda, which included more than $3.4 million in payments across district funds and several staff contract releases.

Assistant Superintendent Robert Moore presented the district’s annual Enrollment Option Capacity Resolution, explaining how Bellevue determines capacity for accepting students from outside the district. Moore reported about 1,200 option enrollment students currently attend Bellevue schools, with more opting in than out. Around 18 special education students were declined this year due to capacity limits, though the district was also able to accept an equal number. Moore emphasized that behavior is not a basis for rejection, though expelled students must wait until their expulsion period ends to reapply. The board unanimously approved the resolution.

Communications Director Amanda Oliver gave a strategic plan update on support for military-connected families, highlighting the Anchored4Life program at Peter Sarpy Elementary. The initiative, funded by the U.S. military, pairs student “crew members” with new classmates and distributes support kits for transitions like deployments and reunifications. The meeting also included staffing updates from Executive Director of Personnel Sharra Smith, who noted a current ratio of 11.54 students per certified staff member, and a policy proposal from Rippe related to travel costs for federal grants. The board adjourned at 7:14 p.m.

Meeting documented by Carly Rozenboom

