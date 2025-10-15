Oct. 7: Nebraska Board of Pardons grants four of more than two dozen applications

The Nebraska Board of Pardons, composed of Gov. Jim Pillen, Secretary of State Bob Evnen and Attorney General Mike Hilgers, met Monday morning, Oct. 6, at the State Capitol to vote on applications for pardons, reprieves and commutations. The meeting opened with unanimous denials of several grouped applications, which Pillen said is standard for applicants whose cases do not require testimony.

Among the individual cases heard, the board granted a pardon to Edward Burton, who expressed deep remorse for a 1986 robbery, saying, “That one incident changed my life from then to now.” The board also approved pardons for Daniel Reimers Jr., who has been sober since 2006 after a 1993 burglary conviction, and Michael Tallman, whose decades-old marijuana conviction had caused confusion over his legal ability to guide hunting trips. In a split vote, members approved a pardon for 24-year-old Skylar Penrose, whose trespassing charge stemmed from a misunderstanding while taking photos.

Most other applicants were denied despite emotional appeals. Former addicts and repeat DUI offenders described years of sobriety and community service, but the board (particularly Pillen and Hilgers) expressed concern about public safety and accountability. Applicants including Brandy Eccles, who volunteers at the Stephen Center, and Carma Davis-Jones, who runs a nonprofit for children. They were commended for turning their lives around but ultimately denied.

One case that drew discussion was that of Kirk Trotter, who remains on the sex offender registry due to 2018 misdemeanor convictions for assault and disturbing the peace. Former Omaha City Council member Juanita Johnson spoke in support of Trotter. Pillen expressed sympathy but said the board could not override the court’s decision.

In total, the board approved four pardons out of more than two dozen cases heard.

Meeting documented by Jeanie Mezger

Read full meeting notes here