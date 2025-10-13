Oct. 7: Omaha City Council Advances Housing, Senior Living and Riverfront Projects

The Omaha City Council reviewed development proposals, zoning changes and liquor license applications, approving most items unanimously. A liquor license for Urban Kitchen was postponed to Oct. 21 due to the applicant’s absence, while the Holland Performing Arts Center received approval to expand its license to a new building and outdoor area as part of its 20th anniversary celebration.

Council members also approved planning and zoning items, including the Walnut Hill Replat 10 affordable housing project and a rezoning near 180th Street and Military Road for Bennington Public Schools, where new lanes and roundabouts are planned to manage traffic around the high school.

The council approved $3.3 million in tax increment financing for the Grover ALMC redevelopment at 3425 S. 70th St., which will add 80 senior assisted living and 20 memory care units, expected to open by spring 2026. Council member Pete Festersen asked for additional context on a $7.9 million riverfront project funding item, with city officials confirming the investment marks the conclusion of the city’s financial contribution to the redevelopment partnership. The meeting adjourned at 2:31 p.m.

Meeting documented by Melanie McLeod

Read full meeting notes here