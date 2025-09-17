Omaha’s philanthropic leaders plan for a future with fewer big-name foundations

The Scott Foundation, one of Omaha’s largest, originally planned to spend down its money 15 years after the future death of co-founder Ruth Scott.

But thanks to the performance of Berkshire Hathaway’s stock, it will likely take 20 years to spend down the money, said John Levy, president of the William and Ruth Scott Foundation. “Ruth Scott says money is like manure — it’s only good if you spread it,” Levy said.

His remarks came during the Flatwater Free Press Festival 2025 event organized by the Nebraska Journalism Trust, the parent organization of the Flatwater Free Press. The event, hosted in Omaha Wednesday, featured a series of discussions with local leaders, policymakers and journalists about the future of the state and industry.

Barbara Soderlin, director of advancement at the Nebraska Journalism Trust, led the conversation with panelists Levy and two representatives of the Sherwood Foundation: Emily Mwaja, director of capacity building, and Jim Hubbard, vice president of programs. Both foundations are based in Omaha.

The William and Ruth Scott Foundation and the Sherwood Foundation are two of the largest and best-known foundations in a city known for philanthropy, and they are on the brink of major changes themselves amid the “great wealth transfer.” Both organizations are funders of the Flatwater Free Press.

Omaha has a long tradition of philanthropy, Soderlin said, but it’s entering a time of change with new demand on charities as federal and state funding cuts and economic uncertainty present huge challenges to nonprofits.

Similar to Ruth Scott, Omaha investor Warren Buffett has said that he doesn’t believe in dynastic wealth and plans to leave his wealth to be distributed by his children.

The Sherwood Foundation, founded by Susie Buffett, stands to see an enormous influx of assets on the eventual death of Warren Buffett, her father, who is 95 years old and set to retire this year as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.

“We don’t really know what that looks like, when it will be or how it will happen,” Hubbard said. “There’s so many moving targets that come into play … including stock prices that have historically improved year over year.”

When Warren Buffett went public with the announcement, the Sherwood Foundation’s phone lines and email inboxes saw a spike in traffic. Tens of billions of dollars could come down through Sherwood.

Sherwood receives one stock payment per year, Hubbard said, and the foundation’s goal is to spend and distribute that money within the year, instead of sitting on a large amount of money. Hubbard said he expects the future will be similar — that Warren Buffett’s money won’t come as an entire lump sum and may continue in the pattern of yearly payouts.

It’s possible that in another generation, Sherwood and several other large Nebraska foundations simply won’t exist.

Some of the city’s biggest-spending family foundations intend to sunset in the near future, eventually spending down their assets and ceasing operation.

The Holland Foundation and Peter Kiewit Foundation both plan to wind down their operations within the coming years. The two legacy foundations have given more than $400 million combined over the last decade to local organizations and scholarship funds.

Through his work with the Scott Foundation, Levy said he encourages nonprofits to work with peer donors and diversify their revenue to be sustainable in that future.

“If you’re relying on three or four large foundations and we go away, then what?” Levy said.