Our argument against a $45,000 public records fee

In November the Nebraska Journalism Trust sued the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy over its response to our request for records relating to the department’s regulation of nitrate. On November 27, our attorney filed a brief.
We’re biased. But we believe it contains important context about why we took this step. In the name of transparency — for us personally and for the state at large — we’re publishing the entire brief here.
