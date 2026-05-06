Races to watch: These battles will decide balance of power in Legislature

Whether progressive Democrats and nonpartisans take the seats they need in the Nebraska Legislature to block a 33-vote Republican supermajority will largely be decided by a half dozen races in the Omaha area. And the battleground does appear to favor the progressives, according to interviews with insiders from both parties and recent voting patterns.

Republicans didn’t even mount a challenger in District 6, the open west central Omaha seat being vacated by the term-limited Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh, the sister of state senator and current candidate for U.S. Congress John Cavanaugh.

The district has been trending Democratic, with Kamala Harris carrying it by more than 15 points in 2024.

There is also no GOP challenger in the strongly progressive Benson-area District 8, where nonpartisan progressive Sen. Megan Hunt is term limited, or in Lincoln Districts 28 and 46.

Democrats are also seen as in a strong position to reelect incumbents John Fredrickson in west Omaha District 20 and George Dungan in Lincoln’s District 26.

Both won tight battles in 2022 — Fredrickson prevailing by less than 100 votes. But both districts are also trending Democratic, with Kamala Harris beating Trump in each by more than 10 points in 2024. Fredrickson, who faces a primary challenge from Republicans Chris Anderson and Dan Witt, is also buoyed by bipartisan backers and business support.

Operatives on both sides agree the best shot for a GOP flip is northwest Omaha’s District 10, the open seat being vacated by term-limited Sen. Wendy DeBoer.

Eight years ago when the seat was last open, Democrat DeBoer won by just 105 votes, and conservatives feel they have a solid candidate this year in Rebecca Rens. But the district landscape now appears to favor Democrats and their candidate, Cindy Johnson.

Harris carried the district by 8 points in 2024. District voters also backed progressives in recent U.S. Senate, House and gubernatorial elections. One Republican operative acknowledged it’s an uphill climb but did not rule out a flip. Democratic operative Barry Rubin said he doesn’t think it will be particularly close.

Meanwhile, Republicans are playing defense in a number of Omaha-area districts.

Sen. Merv Riepe in District 12 is widely seen as the most vulnerable Republican. He’s the only GOP incumbent running in a district that Democrats carried in the 2024 presidential race, Harris winning by 2 points there.

But Riepe, who will turn 84 just after the primary, also is familiar to voters. He’s running for the fourth time in the district he won handily in 2014 and by 5 points in 2022. And the independence he’s shown on the Blue Dot and other big issues could help him with some swing voters.

Three Democrats are challenging Riepe in the primary: Thomas Kastrup, Christy Knorr and Robin Richards. Richards, a candidate four years ago, is seeking a rematch, but faces the added hurdle of running as a write-in.

Several neighbors in Dundee display blue dot signs in their front yards on Monday, May 4, in Omaha. Photo by Lily Smith/Flatwater Free Press

Progressives are also enthused about their prospects in northwest Omaha’s District 18, an open seat where Republican Sen. Christy Armendariz declined to seek reelection. Democrats feel they have a strong candidate, and a golden opportunity, in a district Trump carried by less than 2 points.

Democrat Jess Goldoni faces off in the District 18 primary against two Republicans, Taylor Royal and Derek Schwartz. The GOP is already throwing everything at Goldoni, attacking her in flyers from both the left and the right.

An open District 14 seat created by term limits on Republican Sen. John Arch presents another opportunity for Democrats in Sarpy County. Republicans Bill Bowes and Jay Jackson and Democrat SuAnn Witt are contending in the primary in the district Trump carried by 9 points.

Progressives also have hopes of mounting strong campaigns against incumbent Republicans Brad von Gillern in west Omaha’s District 4 and Sen. Rick Holdcroft of Bellevue in District 36.

In District 4, von Gillern faces a rematch with nonpartisan Cindy Maxwell-Ostdiek, who he beat by 5 points four years ago. But von Gillern also now has the power of incumbency and fundraising advantage in the district Trump carried by 6 points.

Holdcroft is challenged by Democrat Darin Tompkins in a district Trump carried by more than 20 points.