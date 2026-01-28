Reading Receipts: State has poured $12 million into Husker-tied TeamMates

A month after taking office, Gov. Jim Pillen stepped to the mic, flanked by lawmakers and leaders from Nebraska nonprofits, and announced an initiative close to his heart: State money to support mentorship programs.

Now, three years later, that Pillen-pitched initiative has awarded $11.6 million in taxpayer dollars — nearly 80% of the total awarded funding — to one nonprofit: TeamMates Mentoring. The remainder has gone to 16 other nonprofits.

State leaders said the grant program, READ Nebraska, aimed to use mentorship to boost lagging reading skills among elementary school students. TeamMates, the nonprofit founded by Pillen’s former coach, Husker football legend Tom Osborne, was well-positioned to accomplish that goal.

“Through READ Nebraska, thousands of mentors are equipping students with reading skills that are foundational to academic and career success,” said Maureen Larsen, director of the Department of Economic Development, which distributes the grants. “This investment in our kids, reading and mentoring will make a generational difference.”

The money has been distributed based on organizations’ number of mentors.

But the overall picture raises questions about the program and bias, said Gavin Geis, executive director of government watchdog organization Common Cause Nebraska.

Osborne supported Pillen’s run for governor. Pillen was actively involved with TeamMates, though his tenure on its board ended when he became governor, according to TeamMates’ CEO. Earlier this month, Pillen called for legislation that would allow Osborne to be inducted into the state Hall of Fame during his lifetime. Then-candidate for governor Jim Pillen (second from right) speaks at a campaign event in May 2022 with, from left, Mark McHargue, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau; then-Gov. Pete Ricketts; and former U.S. Rep. and Husker coach Tom Osborne. Courtesy photo

Osborne, who said he still mentors through TeamMates, said the organization’s school-based model shows great results in outcomes like graduation rates.

“I think Jim saw the results of mentoring … and I think his assumption was that this would be savings to the state in many ways, and it would be cost effective,” Osborne said.

The state dollars seem to have dramatically boosted TeamMates’ bottom line, with grants as big as the nonprofit’s typical annual revenue, according to a Flatwater Free Press review of recent tax filings.

For the average Nebraskan, Geis said, $12 million is an astronomical sum. Government leaders should slow down, he said, and think about perception.

“They just charge ahead,” Geis said. “And this is where we end up.”

Coach and player

Osborne and his wife, Nancy Osborne, founded TeamMates in 1991, when the coach recruited 22 of his football players to mentor seventh and eighth grade boys in Lincoln, according to the nonprofit’s most recent annual report.

That report now touts that TeamMates is the biggest school-based mentoring program in the country with 186 chapters across six states — 140 of them in Nebraska.

Pillen got involved with the organization 30 years ago, according to his spokesperson.

“Gov. Pillen has had the privilege of knowing Tom Osborne and having him as a mentor from the time the Governor played football for the Huskers, and throughout his time in veterinary school and the Governor’s business career,” Laura Strimple wrote in an email.

Osborne endorsed Pillen’s run for governor in 2022, appeared with him on the campaign trail and contributed at least $11,500 to his campaign.

Pillen served on TeamMates’ boards for “a number of years,” according to Strimple, and provided office space when it launched its chapter in Pillen’s hometown of Columbus. He resigned his position when he became governor, Strimple said, adding that his family continues to support the organization.

Pillen hasn’t attended any meetings or been involved in TeamMates’ “operational or governance decisions” since taking office in 2023, according to DeMoine Adams, its CEO.

“The organization has always been and still remains fully independent and mission-driven,” he wrote in an email. TeamMates Mentoring CEO DeMoine Adams speaks at a 2025 press event where the state announced the 2025 recipients of the READ Nebraska grants. Since READ Nebraska’s launch, TeamMates has received $11.6 million, nearly 80% of all the money awarded by the program. Pitched by Gov. Jim Pillen in 2023, READ Nebraska aims to boost elementary school reading proficiency by supporting mentorship programs. Photo courtesy of Nebraska Department of Economic Development



As part of his first budget proposal after taking office, Pillen included $5 million for a competitive grant program to encourage mentorship in schools.

Senators obliged, passing a two-year budget that allotted $9.8 million out of the state’s general fund for the program, dubbed READ Nebraska.

Influx of cash

In its first year, the state awarded TeamMates $4.2 million — nearly 86% of READ Nebraska grant money. The rest was spread across 10 other organizations.

In 2024, the state awarded TeamMates $3.8 million. Its 2025 award was $3.7 million.

In its most recent publicly available tax filings, which don’t cover the last year and a half, TeamMates reported annual revenues ranging from about $3.7 million to $4.4 million.

Adams did not provide an answer when asked what percentage of the organization’s revenue has come from the READ Nebraska grants since 2023.

It’s also not yet clear whether the organization will be able to use the full sum. The state approves expenses before TeamMates uses the grant money.

The state doesn’t always approve. For example, it did not approve a $1,035 request for an “air cannon to launch swag,” nor $1,305 for flower centerpieces, according to reimbursement requests obtained by public records request. Those records show DED noted a need for additional documentation or clarification in several cases.

Adams said TeamMates is working with DED to provide eligible expenses, and that they will follow DED’s lead if they ultimately can’t use it all.

Other organizations received an average of about $188,000 in READ Nebraska grants in the same timeframe that TeamMates got its $11.6 million.

According to the Department of Economic Development, awards are determined based on the number of mentors working in the organization. TeamMates reported 6,448 active matches in Nebraska in fall 2023, according to emails obtained via a public records request.

“I think people need to understand this is allocated on a per capita basis,” Osborne said. “It wasn’t saying, ‘Well, we’re going to give TeamMates way more than anybody else, just because it’s TeamMates.’” Former Nebraska football coach Tom Osborne, seen here in 2022, started the nonprofit TeamMates Mentoring in 1991 along with his wife, Nancy Osborne. The organization has grown over the decades and now touts its status as the biggest school-based mentoring program in the country with 186 chapters across six states. AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz

Geis, with Common Cause Nebraska, said the imbalance makes the program appear broken.

“This feels worse than it probably is, in the end,” Geis said. “But I think that the perception here is the bigger harm and damage — especially right now, when you look at how people are feeling about governance in general.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands, which got the second-highest total of about $851,000 over three years, has used the money to expand and provide specific “literacy support programming,” according to CEO Nichole Turgeon.

“TeamMates is a statewide mentoring program; as such, they have more volunteer mentors than the other, more localized agencies funded by the READ Nebraska grant, including Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands,” Turgeon said.

She said the program has been “incredibly beneficial,” but did offer one idea for improvement: The grant is currently limited to supporting elementary school students, while middle and high school students could also use the literacy support.

Leadership at the Omaha nonprofit Kids Can Community Center, which received the smallest amount at $19,000 over two years, said considering the number of potential mentees on the waitlist also could help. Recipients of the 2025 round of READ Nebraska grants, which aim to boost reading proficiency through mentorship, at a press event to announce the awards. Pictured in the group photo are TeamMates Mentoring founder Tom Osborne and TeamMates CEO DeMoine Adams. Photo courtesy of Nebraska Department of Economic Development

“The program, if awarded by capacity-building, could have really helped us support more students who wish to be matched,” said Julie Madsen, mentoring coordinator.

State Sen. Danielle Conrad introduced a bill this session to tweak the program. It wouldn’t make either of those changes, but would expand to include mentorship programs that “promote professional growth” rather than solely targeting reading improvement.

How TeamMates has spent the millions

Since the program started, TeamMates has made about 2,400 new mentoring matches in elementary schools, Adams said. The state money has boosted visibility, improved systems and strengthened local chapters. Matches stay together an average of at least three years, he said — a long-term impact.

“We are deeply grateful for this investment, which is helping TeamMates build meaningful one-to-one relationships and support students in reaching their full potential through mentoring,” Adams said.

According to reimbursement request records, the state has approved a wide array of expenses: More than $900,000 in staff salaries and benefits from the 2023-24 grant alone. Across the first two grants, more than $400,000 has gone to book vending machines and books to fill them. The state has approved other expenses for ads, merchandise and events for mentorship matches — a hockey game, a play — and myriad other costs.

In 2024-25, as of last August it had approved over $468,000 in sponsorships for events ranging from youth basketball to the State Fair and Creighton University sports. It also deemed as eligible a nearly $87,000 payment for apparel from Osborne Family Enterprise(s), a company run by Tom and Nancy Osborne’s son. The department is still reviewing documentation on that request and hasn’t yet approved or denied it, according to DED spokesman Justin Pinkerman.

Lawmakers continued to fund the mentorship program last year, even as they tackled a massive budget shortfall and cut other economic development programs.

The Legislature cut the DED’s general fund budget by $19.3 million, about 43%, between fiscal years 2025 and 2026. The cuts included $5 million a year for a state marketing campaign and $5 million for the state’s Small Business Assistance Grant Program, according to a report from the Legislature’s Fiscal Office. The mentoring grant program now accounts for almost a fifth of the department’s general fund budget.

Strimple, the governor’s spokesperson, said that “we are right sizing all state and federally funded programs to ensure that tax dollars are leveraged appropriately.”

The state’s reading scores are declining, Strimple said, citing the national assessment often called The Nation’s Report Card.

“That is not just a concern, it is a crisis — one the Governor hopes to reverse course on through programs like this and passing legislation that will require students pass a reading assessment before advancing out of the third grade,” she said.

Earlier this month, Pillen announced that he had asked lawmakers to waive a state law requiring a person to be dead for 35 years before being eligible for the state Hall of Fame, an honor that includes having a bronze bust displayed in the Nebraska Capitol. The one-time exemption would extend exclusively to Osborne.

“Our state is indebted to Coach and all the great things he has accomplished during his lifetime,” Pillen said in a press release. “It is time we recognize him appropriately and I’m very pleased that an overwhelming majority of the Legislature agrees and that a bipartisan group is cosponsoring this truly wonderful, unifying bill.”