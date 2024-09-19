Ricketts’ Riches: How we did it

The Flatwater Free Press analyzed public state and federal campaign finance records to get the most complete look at the Ricketts’ political giving possible. We reached out to national and local experts, current and former Nebraska politicians and strategists, and every living governor for context. Reporters also examined giving by other wealthy governors.

In Nebraska, the Flatwater Free Press’s analysis covers monetary, in-kind and pledged contributions to committees for individual campaigns, ballot questions, political parties and PACs, all obtained from the Nebraska Accountability and Disclosure Commission. It excludes any sums denoted as loans because of inconsistencies in how some filers recorded later repayments. While the records technically go as far back as the 1995-96 election cycle, older data is not complete, with only a very small number of filers until around 2000.

In 2021, the NADC changed to a newer campaign finance system with records in an updated format. Some filings around the time appear in both the older and newer systems, so reporters combed through hundreds of records line by line to eliminate duplicate records.

At the federal level, the Flatwater Free Press tracked money and in-kind contributions given directly to federal candidates and any loans to federal campaigns, as well as contributions to joint fundraising committees, political parties and super PACs. It was not able to track donations to nonprofit organizations that then fund super PACs. Those groups are not required to identify their donor base.

Reporters also examined campaign finance records in Florida, Illinois, California, Virginia and West Virginia to track contributions from a select group of extremely wealthy governors, former governors and their immediate family members.

In the case of all campaign finance reporting, different thresholds can exist for when a committee has to identify a donor. According to Nebraska’s campaign statement forms, it’s once a contributor’s given more than $250 in an election cycle. At the federal level, it’s anything over $200.