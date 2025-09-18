Sept. 10: Omaha Municipal Land Bank Approves Financial Statements, Reviews Maintenance Progress

The Omaha Municipal Land Bank board met Sept. 10, recognizing major donors before approving minutes from its Aug. 13 meeting and the August 2025 financial statements. Members also approved forming a Nominations Committee to assist with the upcoming election of officers.

Deputy Director Andrea Purdy-Steenholdt, recently back from leave, reported $375,000 remaining from a state economic development fund would be redirected to construction expenses, bringing total funds to $2.9 million. Finance staff noted recent grant awards of $150,000 from the Sherwood Foundation and $25,000 from First National Bank. In response to a question from regular attendee Cheryl Weston, staff clarified that grant information can be made public.

The maintenance update showed 74 complaints addressed before neighbors or the city reported them, along with $96,841 in expenses and 11 properties prepared. Accounts were recently moved to Charles Schwab for improved interest rates, and several grant applications are pending. With no new business, the public meeting adjourned at 9:53 a.m. after an executive session.

Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp

