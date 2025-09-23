Sept. 15: Omaha Streetcar Authority advances utility work and awards key contracts

The Omaha Streetcar Authority met Sept. 15 to review construction progress and approve multiple utility-related resolutions. Interim Director Rick Gustafson reported that utility work in Midtown has been completed, with the next phase moving into Blackstone. Construction continues at multiple downtown locations, and rail work is expected to begin in January. The first streetcar delivery is projected between March and June 2027.

Board members approved reimbursement of $1.65 million to the Metropolitan Utilities District for water system design services, following questions from former Mayor Hal Daub about past cost estimates. They also authorized procurement of water main components from Lincoln Winwater Company for $1.5 million and awarded Hawkins Construction Co. a $15.9 million contract. Officials noted that materials are being sourced regionally and praised Hawkins for efficiency.

The authority also approved a $445,589 reimbursement to MUD for natural gas utility relocation. Chair Jay Noddle acknowledged challenges in previous estimates and communication protocols but said new procedures are in place to ensure clarity moving forward. The meeting adjourned at 1:51 p.m.

Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp

