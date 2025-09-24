Photo by Samuel Branch/Unsplash

Sept. 16: Douglas County commissioners review corrections report and honor Hispanic Heritage Month

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners met Sept. 16 and began the meeting with recognition of correctional officer Patrick West, who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

Deputy Corrections Director Amber Redmond reported the jail is fully staffed and operating under budget, even though overtime costs totaled $568,516 in August. The average daily population was 1,093, with inmates staying an average of 24 days. She noted progress in GED programming, with 72 participants and five graduates, and said a new pretrial release software system will launch in October. Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh raised concerns about continued overtime use and the fact that 65% of inmates are minorities.

Commissioners also approved joining the National Opioid Settlement with secondary manufacturers and adopted a resolution recognizing Hispanic Heritage Month. Commissioner Roger Garcia and local historian Jorge Garcia reflected on immigrant contributions to the county. The board adjourned at noon after an executive session.

Meeting documented by Lissette Aliaga Linares

By Omaha Documenters

Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit documenters.org.

