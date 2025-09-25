Sept. 23: Douglas County Board Grants Layover in Tax Protest, Approves Health Contracts

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted Sept. 23 to grant a two-week layover for the Apostolic Center in a dispute over business property taxes. Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh, whose district includes the center, requested the delay so Assessor Michael Goodwillie could meet with officials face to face to improve communication. The board voted 5-0 to approve the layover and rejected protests from two other sites.
Commissioners approved monthly payment claims and a consent agenda with 20 items, including nearly $300,000 in contracts for continued Health Department services.
The meeting also included recognition of two longtime county employees: Freddie Brown, retiring after 20 years with the Health Department, and Sharon Cerney, retiring after 17 years with the Purchasing Department. No committee reports were presented.
Meeting documented by Vince Furlong
Read full meeting notes here
Omaha Documenters is a program that empowers citizens to actively participate in local governance by documenting public meetings. This initiative enhances transparency and accountability by making critical information accessible to the community, fostering informed public discourse, and promoting civic engagement. Through its network of dedicated Documenters, the program bridges the gap between government entities and the public, ensuring that decisions affecting the community are transparent and inclusive. For more information and to get involved, visit documenters.org.
Leah Wambui Keinama boasts a robust professional journey, commencing as a systems engineer and integrator within the software industry. In this capacity, she excelled in the conception, design, construction, and deployment of software systems, adeptly managing projects from inception to completion. Transitioning into the nonprofit realm, Leah directed her expertise towards enhancing food systems, with a particular emphasis on soil health, regenerative agriculture, and bolstering food accessibility while fostering resilient communities. Her repertoire includes comprehensive program design skills coupled with a profound commitment to community engagement. Leah's fervor for cultivating networks and forging meaningful connections underscores her dedication to advancing organizational goals.