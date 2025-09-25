Sept. 23: Douglas County Board Grants Layover in Tax Protest, Approves Health Contracts

The Douglas County Board of Commissioners voted Sept. 23 to grant a two-week layover for the Apostolic Center in a dispute over business property taxes. Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh, whose district includes the center, requested the delay so Assessor Michael Goodwillie could meet with officials face to face to improve communication. The board voted 5-0 to approve the layover and rejected protests from two other sites.

Commissioners approved monthly payment claims and a consent agenda with 20 items, including nearly $300,000 in contracts for continued Health Department services.

The meeting also included recognition of two longtime county employees: Freddie Brown, retiring after 20 years with the Health Department, and Sharon Cerney, retiring after 17 years with the Purchasing Department. No committee reports were presented.

Meeting documented by Vince Furlong

Read full meeting notes here