Sept. 23: Sarpy County commissioners set 2026 property tax request and discuss impact of unfunded mandates

The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners voted Sept. 23 to set the county’s 2026 property tax request, keeping the levy rate unchanged from last year. The levy is expected to generate $84.4 million in property taxes. Commissioners noted that while the rate is unchanged, rising valuations have doubled over the past decade, causing taxes to increase.

Discussion during the LB 644 joint hearing on tax rates mostly focused on public concerns. Commissioners said many of the 25 speakers voiced frustration about rising costs for residents on fixed incomes, as well as the timing of hearing notifications. The state-mandated postcards cost taxpayers nearly $1 million to send, and some residents reported receiving them the day of or the day after the hearing.

Commissioners also highlighted the growing burden of unfunded mandates from the state, which total $13 million this year. This is roughly $122 in additional taxes for a $300,000 home. Officials urged citizens to take concerns to state legislators, noting that while Sarpy County has not raised its levy, mandates from Lincoln continue to drive local tax bills higher.

Meeting documented by Paulissa Kipp

Read full meeting notes here