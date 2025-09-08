Sept. 4: Omaha Housing Authority reviews policies, approves key projects

The Omaha Housing Authority (OHA) board met Friday morning, beginning at 8:35 a.m., to review ongoing reports, approve action items and adjust its upcoming meeting schedule. CEO Joanie Balk reported that complaint and pest control reports have been updated and uploaded to Spark. The agency averaged about four days to address complaints in the past month, receiving 14 total, five of which were unrelated to housing.

Board members discussed adopting the Nebraska Healthy Families and Workplaces Act, a new state sick leave law set to take effect Oct. 1. Some members questioned whether OHA is subject to the statute. The board approved implementing the law conditionally, pending confirmation that it applies. The board also voted to move the November meeting to Nov. 13 and the December meeting to Dec. 18.

Major projects advanced, including an $18 million bond inducement for Kay Jay and Florence Towers, a lease option agreement combining both sites and a lease agreement for Phase 4 of the Southside Terrace CNI project. The board also approved a policy change allowing families on repayment agreements to transfer to new properties.

Meeting documented by Elizabeth Delaquess

